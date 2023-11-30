How to unlock TAQ Eradicator LMG in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3's armory consists of several light machine guns (LMGs), one of which is the TAQ Eradicator. As the name suggests, this gun is the LMG of the Tactique Verte platform, the in-game name for the SCAR series of weapons. It is a low-recoil LMG that packs a weighty punch while possessing one of the fastest ADS times in its category.

However, to get their hands on this meta-tier weapon in Modern Warfare 3, players must first unlock it. Currently, the fourth set of weekly challenges in the game is live, and after completing five of these tasks, the gun in question will be unlocked. As such, let's take a look at the challenges that players will have to complete to unlock the TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3.

Unlocking the TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3

To unlock the TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3, players must complete any 5 of the week 4 challenges in the game. Both the multiplayer and the Zombies modes have their own set of tasks for the pre-season weekly challenges, and finishing any five tasks of either mode will be enough to unlock this meta-LMG.

The tasks in question are as follows:

The tasks of the multiplayer mode for Week 4 of Season 0 Weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer weekly challenges - Week 4:

Get 20 Operator Kills with a Recommended Weapon.

Get 5 Operator Double Kills with the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit Equipped to the MTZ-762.

Get 15 Operator Point Blank Kills with the JAK Raven Kit Equipped to the MCW.

Get 3 Operator Fury Kills with a Recommended Weapon.

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the JAK Raven Kit Equipped to the MCW.

Get 20 Operator Kills with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks Equipped to the WSP Swarm.

Get 4 Operator Kills Without Dying 25 Times With the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Brace Stocks Equipped to the WSP Swarm.

The tasks of the Zombies mode for Week 4 of Season 0 Weekly challenges in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies weekly challenges - Week 4:

Get 150 Kiills with a Rare (Blue) Rarity Recommended Weapon.

Get 150 kills with the JAK Heretic Carbine Kit equipped on a Pack-A-Punched MTZ-762.

Get 150 Kills with the JAK Raven Kit Equipped on the MCW while Jugger-Nog is active.

Kill a Warlord with a Recommended Weapon.

Get 100 Critical Kills with the JAK Raven Kit Equipped on the MCW.

Get 100 Kills with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Barce Stocks equipped on the WSP Swarm.

Get 200 Kills with the Yellow Jacket Akimbo Barce Stocks equipped on the WSP Swarm in the Medium or High Threat Zone.

Although completing any of the five tasks from either of the lists mentioned above will unlock the TAQ-Eradicator, players will find the challenges of the multiplayer mode easier to accomplish based on the number of operator kills they must get.

Alongside the weekly challenges, players can unlock the TAQ Eradicator if they successfully extract the gun from any Zombies mode. Operators can also find this gun in the ground loot of Zombies, or they can request a friend, who already has the gun unlocked, to drop it for them.

After successfully extracting from the match with the TAQ Eradicator in their inventory, players will have the weapon unlocked for not just the multiplayer or Zombies mode but also in Warzone when it gets the MW3 integration.