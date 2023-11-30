Best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3): Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The TAQ Eradicator is a light machine gun (LMG) exclusive to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). While it was not available upon launch, players can now get it by completing certain challenges. Further, this new LMG stands out among dominant contenders like the Pulemyot 762 and the Holger 26. It features characteristics of a hybrid assault rifle, boasting impressive damage output, time-to-kill (TTK), and a quick firing rate. These allow it to dominate in medium- to long-range confrontations.

This article will provide an optimized loadout with appropriate attachments and class setup to improve the TAQ Eradicator's performance in Modern Warfare 3.

Best TAQ Eradicator loadout attachments in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3 (Image via Activision)

The TAQ Eradicator LMG is a formidable choice in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's (MW3) battle scenarios. Known for its powerful firepower and manageable recoil, it provides good mobility, something that is uncommon among other LMGs. With appropriate attachments, its performance is enhanced, enabling dominance in mid- to long-range engagements.

The build given below prioritizes mobility and handling, increasing the weapon's versatility while boosting stability and minimizing recoil. The selected attachments effectively minimize horizontal recoil, making the overall recoil pattern easily manageable.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Casus Brake-L

Casus Brake-L Laser: FSS Ole-V Laser

FSS Ole-V Laser Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Magazine: 45-round Mag

45-round Mag Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

The Casus Brake L muzzle is an important attachment in decreasing the horizontal recoil and increasing the stability. It does this without compromising bullet velocity or damage range.

The DR-6 Handstop underbarrel and the 45-round magazine are crucial since they significantly elevate mobility, enhancing aim walking speed, ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and reload speed. While the magazine size reduction from 74 to 45 rounds is notable, the trade-off favors enhanced mobility, a valuable attribute in multiplayer scenarios.

Finally, the FSS Ole-V Laser and the Nydar Model 2023 optic further enhance the handling by increasing aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed, along with greater visibility.

Best TAQ Eradicator class setup and perks

TAQ Eradicator class setup (Image via Activision)

The list of perks and pieces of equipment best for the TAQ Eradicator's class setup in MW3 are given below:

Vest: Infantry

Infantry Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Tactical Pads

Tactical Pads Gear: Bone Conduction Headset

Bone Conduction Headset Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Munition Box

How to unlock the TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

You can get the TAQ Eradicator via Modern Warfare 3's weekly challenges after completing five of them from Week 4. Different sets with seven tasks each are provided in both multiplayer and zombies, and completing any five in any mode will unlock the TAQ Eradicator.

Alternatively, you can unlock the weapon by extracting it from the Zombies mode.

Best secondary weapon for the TAQ Eradicator in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Expand Tweet

The TAQ Eradicator excels in mid- to long-range combat, but falls behind in close-range encounters. To compensate for this limitation, equip a formidable SMG as a secondary, such as the Rival-9 or the WSP Swarm. This combination guarantees versatility, allowing for effective performance across diverse ranges and combat scenarios.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more MW3 weapon guides.