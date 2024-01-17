What to expect from Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update is only a few hours away, scheduled for release on January 17, 2024, at 9 am PT. This mid-season update is set to captivate battle royale fans with the addition of exciting elements, including the return of the Champion's Quest, the NVG Gulag event, a new Weapon Case objective, Covert Exfil, and new weapons.

Players can look forward to an enriched gameplay experience with these confirmed inclusions in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded. This article aims to provide detailed information about the upcoming content that gamers can expect in this mid-season update.

Warzone Season 1 Reloaded: Covert Exfil, NVG Gulag, and more

Warzone received significant changes, including revamped movement mechanics and an expanded arsenal upon its integration with Modern Warfare 3, leading to its immense popularity. The developers now have plans to introduce additional features that will further enhance the gameplay experience. The upcoming additions in Season 1 Reloaded are mentioned below:

Champion's Quest

Expand Tweet

Champion's Quest is a renowned challenge in Warzone set to debut in Urzikstan. It is considered the toughest challenge to conquer, and accomplishing it will not only earn you the respect of being the most feared in the lobby but also reward you with an exclusive operator skin alongside other interesting items.

To trigger this quest, you must win five consecutive matches or obtain a total of 30 wins within a season. Upon activation, it will provide formidable challenges, although information about the contract's details remains unknown.

Gulag Night Vision event

Expand Tweet

The NVG Gulag event is an innovative inclusion where you need to navigate the Gulag with night vision goggles. This unique challenge requires concentration and combat skills to dominate opponents, providing an intense and adrenaline-fueled gameplay experience in a pitch-black environment.

Weapon Case objective

Expand Tweet

The Weapon Case objective was previously featured in the DMZ mode of the earlier Warzone version. This interesting addition should spice up the gameplay.

At the start of the match, a small zone will be highlighted on the Tac map, containing a hidden Weapon Case. Acquiring the case reveals your location to all other players in the match, making you everyone's target. If eliminated, other squads can pick up the case from your body, inheriting the same marked condition.

However, if you manage to exfil the region while holding the Weapon Case, you will receive rewards.

Covert Exfil

Expand Tweet

Covert Exfil is a new concept coming with the launch of the Season 1 Reloaded update. It offers you a new way to escape from the region early, complementing the Weapon Case feature. This feature allows for a secondary exfil option without winning the match. To utilize this advantage, you must purchase it from the Buy Station at a high price.

Once purchased, you can call a helicopter to fly you out of the match. Each match only permits five of these exfil opportunities.

New weapons

Expand Tweet

Two new weapons, the HRM-9 submachine gun (SMG) and the TAQ Evolvere light machine gun (LMG), will be added to the game. The SMG can be unlocked through the Armory Unlock Challenge, while the LMG can be unlocked by completing a Weekly Challenge.

That covers everything regarding Warzone Season 1 Reloaded content.