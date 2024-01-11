What is Covert Exfill in Warzone?

Call of Duty Warzone recently received the new Season 1 mid-seasonal patch and introduced fresh gameplay content, including the Covert Exfil. This can be used to buy your way out of the battlefield or to ensure the exclusive rewards of a Weapon Case instead of fighting numerous enemy squads for its possession.

The presence of a unique route to exit from a Warzone lobby can pave the path for new playstyles and strategies. It is easily one of the most striking features that Activision’s battle royale offers alongside the in-depth weapon customization platform.

However, it could be difficult to secure them as they are limited for every match. This article will highlight the new Covert Exfil in Warzone.

How to get Covert Exfil in Warzone?

The method of getting the Covert Exfil is pretty simple. All you have to do is collect the required amount of cash loot and purchase it from any of the Buy Stations. The developers announced through the official Call of Duty blog that there would be only five exfils available in every match to balance its presence in the playing field.

It is important to note that the exact in-game price of the item has not been released at the time of writing this article. This exfil can only be called in before the Gulag closes, so there is only a tiny window for the player base to use it in a match.

What is the use of Cover Exfil in Warzone?

The Covert Exfils are referred to as “Secondary Win Condition” in the official blog post that contained information about the gameplay content arriving with Season 1 Reloaded. This is the first time that an online battle royale will have a different route that can be used to leave the lobby and still mark a win.

However, this win is not the same as a Warzone Victory and will not help you in the Champion’s Quest in any way. It is a simple exfil method to help ensure you can take a Weapon Case in the match and enjoy its exclusive rewards by surviving the lobby. However, Covert Exfils will have a separate stats list and feature a leaderboard for players to check the most amount of successful exits.

The publisher has not announced if ranking higher on this leaderboard will have any rewards, but it might be provided in later updates. One of the primary motivations for the devs was to incentivize players to take more gunfights with this new exfil technique. As soon as the helicopter is called in, it will attract the attention of a lot of players in the area and initiate skirmishes during the mid-game.

Moreover, it has not been confirmed that only the player who calls in the helicopter can enter it to escape. Therefore, it might be possible for enemy teams to hijack this chance and take the loot for themselves and also leave the battlefield if they want.

