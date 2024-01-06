Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle in MW3 and Warzone: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Update Requires Restart or Arcade Rhythm is the latest weapon blueprint to join MW3 and Warzone. It comes with the Insert Coin Mastercraft bundle and seven other in-game items that include an Operator skin, a Loading Screen, a Weapon Charm, and more. The blueprint was leaked a while back, and since then, it has gained much attention among fans.

Fortunately, the wait is finally over, and the bundle has made its way into the games. In this brief article, we'll take a closer look at the Update Requires Restart weapon blueprint bundle, its content, price, and how you can purchase it right now in MW3 and Warzone.

Update Requires Restart weapon blueprint bundle price in MW3 and Warzone?

The Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle (Insert Coin Mastercraft bundle) in MW3 and Warzone costs 2400 COD points, roughly around $20 in real-world currency. The bundle is now available in the games and can be purchased directly via the in-game store.

To purchase the latest bundle, simply launch Call of Duty HQ and head to the Store section. You will find it in the Featured section, along with other new bundles, such as the Dark Rituals IV and Dune Part 2 bundles.

To buy it, choose the Insert Coin Mastercraft bundle from the list and select the "Purchase Bundle" button to finalize the purchase.

What is included in the Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle in MW3 and Warzone?

Content of the Insert Coin Mastercraft bundle in MW3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle in MW3 and Warzone comes with a total of eight items, with the main highlight being the Arcade Rhythm weapon blueprint. Here's everything you will get in-game when you purchase the bundle:

"High Score" Doc Operator Skin

Doc Operator Skin "Arcade Rhythm" Rival 9 Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arcade CRT Tracers, Death Effect: Pixeleted Dismemberment)

Rival 9 Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arcade CRT Tracers, Death Effect: Pixeleted Dismemberment) "Coin Feeder" MTZ Interceptor Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arcade CRT Tracers, Death Effect: Pixeleted Dismemberment)

MTZ Interceptor Weapon Blueprint (Tracer/Impact: Arcade CRT Tracers, Death Effect: Pixeleted Dismemberment) "Ways to Unwind" Calling Card

Calling Card "Rocket Commander" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Arcade Rhythms" Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm "I Win" Loading Screen

Loading Screen "Retro Cabinet" Emblem

The Update Requires Restart bundle is loaded with in-game cosmetics and certainly seems like a good buy. However, a few players might be on the fence about buying it. Hence, the section below covers all the details about the bundle so that you can make the right purchase decision.

Is the Update Requires Restart weapon blueprint bundle worth buying in MW3 and Warzone?

Simply put, yes, the Update Requires Restart blueprint bundle is worth buying in MW3 and Warzone. It features eight unique items at the price of 2400 COD points only, with the major highlight being the Arcade Rhythm blueprint, which comes with a quirky feature.

The blueprint in question has a small handheld retro game console embedded in it that displays Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare loading. However, as it typically goes, the experience is ruined by an "Update Requires Restart" message that throws off the Operator, causing them to hit the weapon to reset it. While this unique blueprint alone makes the bundle worth it, there is plenty more inside.

The blueprint comes with its own tracer as well as death effects, which are sure to light up the lobby. Moreover, players get an Operator skin with a Finishing Move, tons of other cosmetics, and an MTZ Interceptor blueprint loaded with attachments built for high accuracy.

That said, at the end of the day, it is the consumer who decides whether a bundle is worth their money. For 2400 CP, the bundle is one of the better deals in recent times and can be considered a good purchase.

