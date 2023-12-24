Best MTZ Interceptor loadout Warzone: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The MTZ Interceptor stands out as a top-tier marksman rifle in Warzone and is regarded as the best in its category. This weapon is known for its high damage output and the ability to eliminate enemies with just two precise headshots. While it presents a learning curve, especially challenging for beginners in managing recoil, mastery of this weapon converts it into a formidable choice for long-range battles.

This weapon remains a top-tier option despite being nerfed, particularly for distance fights. With the right attachments and class setup, the MTZ Interceptor can be optimized to consistently deliver powerful performance. This article will highlight the best loadout for the weapon in Warzone.

Best MTZ Interceptor loadout attachments in Warzone

MTZ Interceptor loadout (Image via Activision and YouTube/ IceManIsaac Plays)

The MTZ Interceptor stands out as a solid option, and with the mentioned build, its weapon performance in terms of damage, damage range, accuracy, and recoil control is significantly enhanced.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L

Barrel: MTZ Blackthorn Barrel

Optic: Ares Clear Shot

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Magazine: 20 Round Mag

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor L is the best muzzle attachment for marksman rifles, battle rifles, and assault rifles, enhancing recoil control, bullet velocity, and damage range while muffling gunshots to keep you off the enemy radar.

The MTZ Blackthorn Barrel is a tactical barrel attachment that not only extends damage range but also increases bullet velocity and improves aiming idle stability.

Optimize your sight with the Ares Clear Shot optic, offering a dual optic toggle for a canted cronen sight and a 7.0x magnification scope. Additionally, this optic will enhance recoil control and gun kick control.

Equip the Bruen Heavy Support Grip, a comfortable foregrip that improves gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil, and firing aim stability.

Finally, the 20-round magazine is important as it will provide additional bullets in the chamber.

Best MTZ Interceptor class setup and perks

MTZ Interceptor class setup (Image via Activision)

Here is the list of perks and equipment that are best for the MTZ Interceptor loadout in Warzone:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time (Increases tac sprint duration and reduces refresh time)

Perk Slot 2: Sleight of Hand (Reload faster)

Perk Slot 3: Tempered (Refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three)

Perk Slot 4: Birdseye (UAVs scan faster and show the heading of the enemy for your squad; also detects ghosted players)

Equipment:

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Lethal: Throwing Knife

How to unlock MTZ Interceptor in Warzone?

To unlock the MTZ Interceptor in WZ, reach account level 25 and complete five distinct daily challenges as part of the Armory unlock challenge. Upon completion, the weapon will be automatically unlocked.

Best secondary to MTZ Interceptor in Warzone

The MTZ Interceptor excels in mid- to long-range engagements but falls behind in close-range battles. To mitigate this limitation, it is best to pair it with a formidable SMG like the WSP Swarm or the Striker. This combination enables you to effectively handle diverse combat scenarios across all ranges.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more Warzone weapon loadouts.