All new items in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1: Assassin Vest, Killstreaks, and more

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 is right around the corner, and the community is excited as the pre-season patch notes have officially been released on the COD blog. Season 1 is packed to the brim with content. Not only is the game getting multiple items and weapons, but it is also receiving a range of new maps. Additionally, Ranked Play is making its way into the title.

This article discusses all the new items in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1. They will undoubtedly shake up the meta and make for some interesting class setups.

What is the new Assassin Vest in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1?

Assassin Vest in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 (Image via Activision)

The brand-new Assassin Vest will debut upon the release of Season 1 in Modern Warfare 3. Equipping it will result in players being immune to the effects of the UAV and enemy radar effects. This feature will also be implemented while one is stationary in a match.

The Assassin Vest features two equipment slots: Tactical and Lethal. It lacks the Field Upgrade module, which has been replaced by an additional gear slot.

Patch notes also indicate that equipping the Assassin Vest with the Ghost T/V Camo will result in players gaining the effect of the Hijacked IFF Strobe. This would open up a whole new avenue of playing stealthily and pulling off sneaky eliminations on the field.

What are the new Killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 1?

With the release of Season 1, two new multiplayer Killstreaks will be available in Modern Warfare 3. They can be unlocked by completing Armory Challenges, which are yet to be revealed.

The brand-new Killstreaks are listed below:

Swarm: Using this Killstreak will allow players to deploy a range of mosquito drones that will provide blanket coverage over the entire area. To use it, players must earn 15 kills in a continuous streak, accruing over 1875 points during their match.

EMP: Using the EMP will deploy a surge of electromagnetic pulse, resulting in the disruption of all enemy gadgets, Killstreaks, and equipment. To use it, players must earn 13 kills and accrue over 1625 points during a match.

Players can also expect new limited-time modes coming to Modern Warfare 3 upon the new season's release. The early patch notes indicate that the Vortex and CODMAS: Santa's Slayground will make their way into the game during the mid-season update.

For more Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda