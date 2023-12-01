Warzone to feature Santa in Season 1, but he is not alive

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 1 are adding an all-new Santa to spice things up before the Holidays. However, this inclusion might not be what you think. Named Santa Gnaws, this addition is an undead nightmare. Once the update arrives, you'll fight a zombie Santa in Call of Duty this winter. This inclusion is a part of the massive content drop for Warzone's first season. The patch will go live later this week, on December 6.

Besides the undead Santa, you can also encounter his companion deer and collect extra rewards by beating it for as long as the "CODMAS" event is online. Call of Duty developers are also adding new maps to MW3's multiplayer that are tailored to this zombie mode. Let's go over the details in this piece.

Where to find Santa Gnaws in Modern Warfare 3

Santa Gnaws with a deadly turret in his head (Image via Activision)

Players will be able to find Santa in a special mode funnily titled "CODMAS: Santa's Slayground." Call of Duty's developers have ensured you can complete various challenges in it throughout Season 1 to earn certain rewards. Activision has also designed special holiday-themed MW3 maps, including Shipmas and Hangover.

That said, the studio didn't specify the exact date Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone can expect Santa to pop up, however. CODMAS: Santa's Slayground will be a mid-season addition, meaning it won't be available on December 6, when the season begins.

Besides this inclusion, you will also get the Infected, Headquarters, and Vortex modes mid-season in MW3.

Undead Santa is also in Warzone

Holiday decorations in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Warzone is shifting to a new map, Urzikstan, with the Season 1 update. The CODMAS event is also headed to the battle royale game, along with the addition of Zombie Santa. However, that's not all.

While you can encounter Santa in a battle royale match, the game has added undead deer that you can hunt. The Christmas icon didn't forget his gifts, and you can claim them from under Holiday Trees spread throughout Urzikstan as well.

Moreover, the battle royale will see Snowballs for a limited time during the holidays. In season 1, you will be able to participate in lethal Snowball fights for a limited time. Just head over to locations marked with a snowflake icon on the Tac Map.

Like Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, you will also get extra challenges with rewards tailored to the CODMAS event in Warzone from December 6.