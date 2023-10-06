When does Warzone Urzikstan map release?

Warzone players were recently treated to an exciting gameplay display that revealed the captivating new Urzikstan map. This much-anticipated addition introduces a slew of exciting new features, including the opportunity to take charge of a dynamic train with the ability to halt or operate its motion, additional exhilarating maneuverability choices with the addition of horizontal zip lines, and much more.

Now, Warzone players are wondering when they will be able to jump into the new Urzikstan map. This article provides information on the release date and availability of this enthralling new map, ensuring they are well-prepared when it drops.

Warzone Urzikstan map possible release date

Expand Tweet

While the developers have kept the exact release date of the Urzikstan map under wraps, an interesting bit of information has emerged. Players can look forward to this exciting addition to Warzone in December 2023, corresponding with the highly anticipated Season 01 of Modern Warfare 3. As the countdown begins, gamers can prepare for a new era within the Warzone universe.

Important Points of interest (POIs) of the Urzikstan map revealed

Expand Tweet

Urzikstan's urban landscape offers a wide range of playstyles with a multitude of Points of Interest (POIs). The newly disclosed locations necessitate strategic adaptability, delivering thrilling gameplay with a variety of tactical approaches. These include:

Zaravan City

Zaravan Suburbs

Hadiqa Farms

Sorokin Industrial

Popov Power

Shahin Manor

Low Town

Old Town

Orlov Military Base

Urzikstan Cargo

Levin Resort

Available gameplay mechanics in Urzikstan map

Expand Tweet

Urzikstan has been revitalized by the developers, ensuring a sense of familiarity with the present Warzone while introducing upgraded mechanics and innovative components. The team's dedication to meeting the needs of the community is seen in their latest work, offering an immersive and satisfying gaming experience.

All the elements that players can witness in the upcoming map are listed below:

New gameplay mechanics: ADS (aim down sight) while sliding

New gameplay mechanics: Tac-stance

Slide Canceling

150 base health

Classic red dot mini map

Quality of life enhancements

Perk updates

Urzikstan will feature a dynamic Gulag

Expand Tweet

Gamers were provided with an intriguing look at the redesigned Gulag gameplay during the Call of Duty: Next event. This dynamic arena has an ever-changing landscape with frequent blackouts, forcing players to rely on Night Vision Goggles for battle. This interesting change promises to add enthralling levels of intricacy to the Gulag, providing an exciting variation to one's gameplay experience.

That covers everything currently known about the new Urzikstan map. Follow Sportskeeda for more information surrounding Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.