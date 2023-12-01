All new Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Aether Blade, Rift Run, and more

Activision announced several new Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies during the December 1 announcement, introducing more ways to unlock Wonder Weapons, consumables, and other unique items in each match. A total of three Schematics were revealed, along with some news and updates about the game as a whole.

Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies are used to craft unique items before you or your squad's deployment. These tools can be obtained by earning rewards from high-tier contracts.

Listed below are the new Schematics announced for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, which will be available in Season 1.

Aether Blade, Dog Bone, and other new Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 brings in three new Schematics (Image via Activision)

1) Dog Bone

The Dog Bone is introduced in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies as a new Legendary Schematic during the Season 1 launch. When consumed, it summons a powerful, friendly Hell Hound companion.

This loyal pet will follow you around, engaging and attacking nearby enemies until it loses all its health.

2) Golden Armor Plate

Among the new Legendary Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is the Golden Armor Plate.

The Golden Armor Plate allows the consumer to replace the Armor Carrier with Plates that repair automatically over time. It also provides the user with an added layer of defense, thanks to the additional damage resistance.

3) Aether Blade

The Aether Blade is also a Legendary Schematic that stands out as a unique Throwing Knife, characterized by infinite ammo and a boomerang-like combat approach.

Once it strikes an enemy, this blade automatically seeks out the next nearest target before returning to the user.

How to get new Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Schematics can be obtained by completing Contracts (Image via Activision)

Locating every Schematic in Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode involves earning rewards from high-tier contracts, looting caches and chests in dangerous zones, as well as completing Cargo Delivery missions. While specific details on how to obtain the new Schematics have yet to be released, it's highly likely that it will follow the existing mode and mechanics in the game mode.

Tougher contracts yield better rewards, with Schematics being a common reward for challenging assignments. The Wonder Weapon Case Schematics, in particular, can only be acquired via Contracts' Reward Rifts in the Mid and High Threat Zones.

The new Schematics will be available when Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 goes live on December 6, 2023. Check out this article for more related news.