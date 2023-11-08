All Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Acquisitions: Aetherium, PHD Flopper, and more

The most recent Call of Duty blog unveiled Acquisitions, a new feature in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. From the Aetherium Amplifier to PHD Flopper and Elemental Pop, these Acquisitions provide exciting gameplay mechanics that add depth and excitement to the intense zombie survival experience. With the inclusion of Schematics, players can also craft and upgrade special weapons and equipment.

This article will assess all of the Acquisitions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, providing a detailed guide to help you get familiar with the latest additions.

What are Acquisitions and Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Acquisitions are a set of equipment or skills that players can earn to overhaul their gameplay in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Weapons, bonuses, and other helpful goods that provide a strategic advantage are examples of these. Acquisitions can be obtained in a variety of ways, including purchasing, looting from around the area, or receiving one as a reward after fulfilling objectives.

In contrast, Schematics is a sort of Acquisition that allows for temporary and permanent modifications. They are blueprints littered all across the map. These Schematics, if discovered, can be used to create Acquisitions outside of the match, ensuring benefits such as commencing a deployment with a specific perk.

All Acquisitions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here are all the Acquisitions, based on the information from the Call of Duty blog about Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Operation Deadbolt:

Aetherium

Perk-a-Colas

Deadshot Daiquiri

Death Perception

Elemental Pop

Jugger-Nog

PHD Flopper

Quick Revive

Speed Cola

Stamin-Up

Tombstone Soda

Ammo Mods

Aetherium

Aetherium is a potent resource within Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. It is utilized to upgrade various aspects of a player's loadout during a Zombies match, including skills, weapons, field upgrades, and more, providing improved capabilities for survivability.

Perk-a-Colas

Perk-a-Colas are consumable perks that augment a player's abilities, providing numerous benefits, such as increased health, faster reloads, improved melee attacks, and more.

Deadshot Daiquiri

This Perk-a-Cola increases the effectiveness of headshots. It automatically adjusts a player's aim to target a zombie's head, boosting damage and providing a more efficient way to tackle the undead.

Death Perception

This perk allows the player to see zombies through walls and other barriers, providing an improved awareness of their surroundings.

Elemental Pop

With each shot fired, Elemental Pop can add an essential effect to the player's weapons, such as electricity or fire, ensuring extra damage and results to each round.

Jugger-Nog

This classic perk increases the player's maximum health, making them more challenging and resilient against the zombie horde.

PHD Flopper

PHD Flopper prevents self-inflicted explosive damage and also counteracts fall damage. It adds an explosive impact on sliding, allowing players to harm zombies in close proximity.

Quick Revive

This perk allows players to resurrect teammates more rapidly, which is essential in the co-op survival mode of Zombies.

Speed Cola

Speed Cola significantly reduces the time taken to reload weapons, ensuring players are less vulnerable while changing magazines.

Stamin-Up

This Perk-a-Cola boosts the player's running speed and overall endurance, enabling faster movement around the map.

Tombstone Soda

When a player is knocked down, Tombstone Soda drops a tombstone marker, allowing the player to respawn with all their specific gear if they reach the tombstone upon revival.

Ammo Mods

Ammo Mods modify the rounds fired from weapons, producing advantageous effects such as setting zombies on fire, slowing them down, or causing them to explode.

Each Acquisition provides players unique abilities and attributes, transforming them from mere survivors into zombie-slaying machines. By cleverly applying these perks, they can drastically improve their chances of surviving the relentless undead onslaught in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

