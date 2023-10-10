"Save this game": CoD fans ask Modern Warfare 3 devs to change spawn system in multiplayer

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is in the beta phase and faces a severe spawn system issue that seems to be hindering the gameplay experience. Despite the issue not being a game-breaking bug, it could ruin player interest in the new shooter. Reddit user “TheTaoOfOne” recently created a post citing the morbid condition of the current spawn system and said,

Spawn Logic absolute must be addressed to save this game

Modern Warfare 3 is comparatively faster-paced than its 2022 prequel while being introduced on the same platform (Call of Duty HQ). Considering that MW3 is in the beta phase, such issues can be expected as developer identify the root cause and deploy necessary fixes. However, neglecting emerging issues will deteriorate the overall experience.

This article will highlight the community’s perspective on the current state of Modern Warfare 3.

CoD community concerned with Modern Warfare 3's current player spawn mechanics

There is an ongoing problem in the beta phase that has baffled the entire player base. Modern Warfare 3 seems to have a massive issue regarding how the system calculates and determines the spawn location of different players. The randomized spawn system might be going off the board since users are being spawned anywhere between safe spaces and between enemies.

This is a major problem, and the post's author described it from their own experience. The post stated that the team was holding an alleyway between two flag points in Hardpoint mode on the Skidrow map. Surprisingly, enemies spawned on both flank routes, caught the defenders by surprise, and won the following gunfights.

The post received a lot of attention as others chimed in the comment section with agreement and discussed other issues that need to be fixed. The spawn issue and netcode combined currently make Modern Warfare 3 challenging to play. Players also documented similar experiences where enemy players just spawn in front of them right after being eliminated in the clear line of sight.

A player commented with plausible logic that the spawn system does not have much space to drop players in, as most maps were redesigned to suit the current movement mechanics. However, this was quickly refuted by a reply that stated the spawn logic should be simple and dependent on where the allied and enemy teams were on the map.

This seems a common occurrence, as another player commented that enemies spawned ahead, got shot down, instantly spawned behind, and sprayed the player down. This issue cannot be solved by grinding more hours and raising one’s mechanical prowess. Others joined the discussion and said this issue has been present even in older titles, and the developer did not take much action against it.

