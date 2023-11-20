How to get rare Schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies easily?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies lets you start with basic weapons, after which you must build your way up to get exclusive items and rare weapon Schematics. However, you can take a few routes to get your hands on the rarities quickly. Instead of grinding and exploring the entire map, you can complete contracts to increase the chances of items like Schematics dropping as rewards.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) can seem all fun and games in the outmost low-threat areas, but the monsters toward the center are no joke. If you aren't equipped to fight with high-damage loadouts, the chance to exfil out of the session is low.

This article will highlight the easiest way to get rare schematics in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Ways to claim rare Modern Warfare 3 Schematics without hassle

With this quick guide, you can get your hands on rare Schematics and other items in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

Launch your game and head over to the Zombie mode.

Pick high-damage weapons, other gear, and a mission before starting a new session.

Once this is done, you can click on Ready and start matchmaking.

When the spawn animation is complete, immediately toggle your Tac map and mark the Deliver Cargo contract inside the red circle.

You'll need a vehicle to reach there as fast as possible and activate it.

Travel to the next waypoint, a gas station with a garage where the armored vehicle will spawn.

Sprint inside, drive the vehicle to the marked location, and deliver the cargo.

Once the cargo is delivered, a set of rewards will appear in front of you where you can claim the items.

You can get rare items from this contract’s completion reward, including the exclusive Ray Gun Schematic.

You can repeat this method and increase your chances of acquiring some of the most sought-after items in every session.

It's important to note that the abovementioned contract spawns only once in the red circle, and anyone on the map can claim it. So, you must get there first and take up the mission before it gets swiped by other players.

Tips to quickly complete the Deliver Cargo contract

Here are a few tips that can help you complete the Deliver Cargo contract with ease without risking your life and loot:

Weapons: Carry high-damage output guns into the battlefield to ensure you can take out as many monsters as possible with a single magazine. It is always better to have a weapon that reloads faster.

Carry high-damage output guns into the battlefield to ensure you can take out as many monsters as possible with a single magazine. It is always better to have a weapon that reloads faster. Decoy Grenades: Carry Decoy Grenades as it acts as a great distraction to drive nearby zombies away and clear the area for you to safely pass through.

Carry Decoy Grenades as it acts as a great distraction to drive nearby zombies away and clear the area for you to safely pass through. Haste: Try to have as much movement speed on your character as possible. This aspect is crucial to escape tricky situations and helps evade zombie attacks more efficiently.

Try to have as much movement speed on your character as possible. This aspect is crucial to escape tricky situations and helps evade zombie attacks more efficiently. Teammates: Deploy with a group of friends to maximize your chances of survival. Having a squadmate reviving you is always better than waiting for someone else on the map to accept your plea and help you.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates, mission guides, and Modern Warfare 3 weapon build guides.