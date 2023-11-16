Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Hands Off tier 5 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies features a long list of missions sorted into different tiers, including Hands Off. Most of the missions offer two or more objectives that you need to complete in the Zombie Mode to collect the rewards. It is a sandbox survival mode, and you can take several different routes to finish the missions at your own pace. These missions are great for leveling up your account and unlocking new equipment.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) brings players to a new map called Urzikstan, which is set in a dystopian time where the entire area is under siege by zombies and unearthly monsters. The entire mode has a subtle storyline attached, and the first set of missions are placed as a part of Operation Deadbolt.

This article will highlight the best way to clear the Hands Off mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Hands Off mission in Modern Warfare 3?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to finish the tier 5 mission Hands Off in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and go to the Zombie Mode through the playlist.

Select your required gear and then choose the mission from the list.

Click on “Ready” and wait for your character to spawn.

Once you have loaded into the map, you will need to acquire a Sentry Gun to complete two of the three objectives.

You can get a Sentry Gun by gathering some loot and buying it from the Buy Station.

Make sure that you farm up enough cash to get at least two or three Sentry Guns since the objective is quite large.

Once you have bought the necessary firepower, you can fight mercenaries with the Sentry Gun.

Sweep the area near the mercenaries as one of them should drop a Cyphered Tablet.

You can then head to an exfil point and call in the helicopter to spawn a large number of zombies around you. Wait a while, then place down the Sentry Gun to get the maximum kills.

It is important to note that you might not immediately get the Cyphered Tablet, so you can try killing off mercenaries in strongholds or camps to increase the chances. Once you have cleared all the objectives, you can go to your nearest exfil point and leave the session.

What are Hands Off mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the items that you can claim after completing the Hands Off mission in MWZ.

Mayhem On Wheels Calling Card

1500 XP

The first reward can be immediately equipped as it will be added to your account. The bonus XP is a great tool that can aid players in leveling up faster to gain exciting new perks and gears.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent COD updates and mission guides.