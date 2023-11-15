Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Hostile Takeover tier 5 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies has managed to catch the attention of the community with its dedicated storyline and missions like Hostile Takeover. There are several objectives on the list that serve as the perfect way to level up your account and weapons at the same time.

The tasks provided in Act 1 Welcome to Operation Deadbolt are quite simple and usually do not require you to take high risks.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) features one of the most immersive open-world zombie experiences in the survival genre. It comes with a lot of exclusive gameplay content alongside a standalone weapon progression and mastery camo challenges. There are also various contracts that you can complete to gain high-tier loot and battle boss monsters.

This article will highlight the most efficient way to clear Hostile Takeover in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Hostile Takeover mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here is a quick guide to complete the Tier 5 mission Hostile Takeover in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and navigate to the zombie mode playlist.

You can equip the necessary gear and equipment before dropping into the battlefield.

Make sure you have the correct mission selected, and click on “Ready” to start the session.

Once you have loaded in, you need to find Mercenary Camps and clear them to acquire Stronghold Keycards.

You will need to take down the defenses inside and drill the safe inside.

Once the drilling starts, you need to take down a total of 50 enemies.

You can also choose to take up Raid Weapon Stash contracts, as its objective requires you to open up locked safes.

You will need to loot a total of three safes and kill 50 enemies while the drilling process goes on.

Once both objectives are complete, you can safely take the nearest exfil route and exit the session.

It is important to note that zombie kills do not count if you are clearing out mercenary strongholds. Therefore, it is better to take up Raid contracts as it counts the zombie kills and can help you complete the objective faster. Once the drilling process starts, you will need to remain in a close radius for the progression bar to complete, as it comes to a halt if you travel too far away.

What are Hostile Takeover mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Here is a complete list of all the items and rewards that you can secure after successfully completing the Hostile Takeover mission in MWZ.

Masked and Angry Weapon Charm

1500 XP

The rewards do not have any special grade items but a piece of cosmetic that you can equip on your weapon to show off your progression in MWZ. However, the XP boost is a great reward as it can take the account to higher levels and unlock spectacular gear and perks.

