Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Infiltrator tier 4 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies features a massive list of gameplay content in different Acts and Tiers, including the Infiltrator mission. It is a fairly straightforward mission that can be completed with the proper weapons and equipment. Fans can gain useful rewards from this mission as rewards after escaping from the infected Urzikstan map. However, being a Tier 4 mission, you can expect a greater level of difficulty and risk in the objectives.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) provides a fresh survival experience to the community with a massive map slated to appear as a battle royale arena in the MW3’s first seasonal update. The map contains various types of zombies, monsters, and bosses that can be eliminated to obtain rare items.

This article will highlight the best way to complete the Infiltrator mission on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Infiltrator mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to complete all the objectives in the Tier 4 Infiltrator mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Launch your game and move to the zombie mode.

Once you are in the lobby, you need to select the gear and equipment you want to carry into the battlefield.

After this, you can go ahead and select the Infiltrator mission from the list and click on “Ready”.

You will be deployed on Urzikstan shortly, after which you need to find a Mercenary Camp.

You need to clear the camp and search all the boxes to obtain a Stronghold Keycard.

After you have secured a keycard, you need to head towards a Stronghold, start drilling the safe, and eliminate any reinforcements or zombies.

You should get a Terminus Outcomes Report near the opened safe.

When you pick up the document, all three of the objectives will be complete, and you can move to a nearby exfil zone.

It is important to note that you can choose to clear out a stronghold present on the outermost circle for an easier time. Once you get the keycard, the entrance to the building might be available on the rooftop, which is a better entry point.

You will also need to remain in a close radius around the drill to complete the process. If you are away from the drill, the progress bar will stop and resume when you come closer.

What are the Infiltrator mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the rewards you can claim after completing the Tier 4 Infiltrator mission in MWZ.

Raw Aetherium Acquisition

3000 XP

The additional XP bonus is a great reward as it can boost your account level and help you unlock new gear and higher-tier perks to deal with stronger monsters on the battlefield.

