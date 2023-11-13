Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Take Up Arms tier 1 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies has made quite an impression on the community with its new features and missions, such as Take Up Arms. The developers have ingrained a steady increase in the difficulty of the objectives throughout the tiers. This aids players in building a personal arsenal to take down boss monsters that dominate the inner parts of Urzikstan, the upcoming Warzone map.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) offers a fresh experience away from the fast-paced multiplayer modes where you can complete your missions with different strategies. While the mode can be played solo, it is better to have a squad as you venture towards the middle and red circles.

Completing the missions also becomes easier with teammates, alongside helping out the entire squad to level up.

This article highlights the best way to complete the Take Up Arms mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete the Take Up Arms mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Follow the steps below to complete the tier 1 mission Take Up Arms in Modern Warfaer 3 Zombies:

Launch the game and go to the zombie mode.

Once you have entered the playlist in a fresh lobby, select the gear you want to carry into the session.

You will then have to choose the Take Up Arms mission from the list and click on “Ready.”

You will be deployed to the battlefield after a while, where you must venture out and take down zombies in the vicinity.

You will need to gather at least 950 Essence to purchase one random weapon from the Mystery Box. These boxes will be marked on the Tac map with their own dedicated icon.

Once you have purchased a weapon, equip it in either a primary or secondary slot and use it to kill a total of 50 zombies.

After completing both these objectives, utilize the nearest exfil zone to get out of the map safely.

It is important to note that this mission could take some time. Thus, you are advised to take a mystery box weapon and complete a few contracts to speed up your progress. It is also a great way to gain additional XP to level up your account and gain higher-tier perks and gear.

What are the Take Up Arms mission rewards in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Below is a list of items that you can claim after completing both objectives of the Take Up Arms mission in MWZ:

Cyro Freeze Ammo Mod

1500 XP

Both items can be useful in tier 2 missions and higher as they boost the account XP progression and provide a freeze ammunition mod for your weapons.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates and mission guides.