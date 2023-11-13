Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Direct Line tier 1 mission, rewards, and more

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Zombies is one of the most interesting game modes in the new shooter, which also provides various missions. Direct Line is one such mission that has straightforward objectives, and you can complete it over different sessions unless it specifically asks to be done together. This mission can be done without a squad, but it is recommended to form a party early on to utilize strategies and take as little damage as possible.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ) has attracted a massive number of players as it offers a new open-world battlefield experience on the upcoming Warzone map, Urzikstan. It is a lifeless arena infested with dangerous monsters and zombies that will try to hunt you down. It is important to have the proper gear before engaging in any gunfights.

This article will highlight the best way to clear the mission Direct Line in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to complete Direct Line in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick guide that you can use to complete the objectives of the Tier 1 mission Direct Line in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies:

You need to launch the game and head over to the Zombie mode.

Once you are in the new lobby, select your gear and the first mission before clicking on “Ready”.

Once you load into the map, you will need to open your Tac map and ping any contract on the map.

You will need to follow the way marker, go to the location of the contract, and start it.

After you complete the contract, two of the objectives will be done, and you just need to exfil out of the area safely to complete the first mission.

It is important to note that the contracts become drastically difficult if you move into the map and inside the middle and red circles. For this mission, you should opt to take any contract near your spawn location and complete it as soon as possible. This will help you save a lot of time and provide you with rewards that are worth the risks.

What are the rewards from Direct Line in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a list of all the rewards that you can get after completing all objectives in the Direct Line mission in MWZ:

Jugger-Nog Can Acquisition

1500 XP

This is not much, but it should be noted that these are only for the first mission and can boost your account progression with that XP boost. It is a great way to unlock new gears, perks, and equipment alongside weapons and mastery camos.

You should check out the mastery challenges for the weapons that you utilize on the battlefield so they can be completed faster while you complete different missions.

