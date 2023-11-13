Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide: How to complete Interceptor Tier 2 mission, rewards, and more

Interceptor is the only Tier 2 mission in Act 1 of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The mission entails two specific objectives and is a little on the tougher side. First, it directs players to intercept and destroy the Mercenary Convoy. Second, they must loot the Stronghold Keycard from this convoy to complete the mission. While that might seem pretty straightforward on paper, it can be quite challenging.

That said, in this guide, we'll take a closer look at the mission Interceptor and how you can easily complete in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to find the Mercenary Convoy in the Interceptor mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Finding the Mercenary Convoy in the Interceptor mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (Image via @Gamers Heroes on YouTube/Activision)

Finding the Mercenary Convoy in the Interceptor mission of Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is usually where players face difficulty. However, before you start your journey, it is advised to load up on Armor Plates, an RPG, and sufficient ammo.

Once everything is sorted, follow the steps below to be done with the mission in absolutely no time:

First things first, find a vehicle. An armored one is preferable.

Drive it along the highway just outside the Tier 2 zone's perimeter.

Reach the area near the Zaravan Suburbs, and Dobbs's icon will appear on your screen, alerting you.

Keep driving, but keep an eye on the mini-map.

Three red vehicles will spawn.

Drive towards them and, if possible, block their path with your vehicle.

Use your RPG to attack the Convoy. This will cause the enemies to stop and come out of their vehicles. These are brutal enemies, and hence tackle them strategically.

Once you eliminate them, make sure to destroy all the vehicles. If you have an RPG, this shouldn't take more than a minute.

Once all the vehicles are destroyed, collect the Stronghold Keycard from one of the bodies of the Mercenary.

That's it. If you follow through all the abovementioned steps, the mission will be complete, and you'll be eligible to earn the rewards it promises.

What are the rewards for completing the Interceptor mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Bone Rattle Blueprint in MW3 Zombies (Image via @CovertMF on YouTube/Activision)

Players who complete the Interceptor mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be instantly rewarded with the Bone Rattle Weapon Blueprint and 3000 XP. It is one of the best-looking Weapon Blueprints one can unlock early in the game; hence, it is advised to get done with the mission as soon as possible.

That covers everything that there is to know about completing the Act 1 Tier 2 mission in MW3 Zombies. Although it can be challenging at times, it becomes quite easy if you know where to look for the convoy and take them out strategically. Moreover, despite being a Tier 2 mission, its rewards are premium, and one mustn't sleep on it.

