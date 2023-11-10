How to get Bone Rattle weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) recently went live with multiplayer and zombie modes where players can secure an attractive gun called Bone Rattle blueprint. Activision’s new shooter title introduced a new list of challenges that can be completed to get new weapon cosmetics. This is a great way to expand one’s skin collection without engaging in microtransactions.

Modern Warfare 3 has managed to garner a lot of attention with new features like Open Combat missions, Perks, and Gear system. It is also comparatively faster-paced than its prequel, Modern Warfare 2, which received some complaints due to the removal of slide cancel and other gameplay mechanics.

This article will highlight the best way to get the Bone Rattle weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies (MWZ).

How to claim Bone Rattle blueprint in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a guide that you can utilize to get your hands on the Bone Rattle weapon blueprint in Modern Warfare 3.

Launch the game with your account credentials and go to zombie mode.

Once you get inside the zombie mode, you can start playing around with different gear and characters.

You will need to complete the Tier 2 mission named “Interceptor” in “Welcome to Operation Deadbolt”.

In the mission, you need to destroy a Mercenary Convoy and collect a stronghold keycard from an eliminated mercenary.

Once you complete this mission, you need to safely exfil and claim the rewards.

It is important to note that the Bone Rattle blueprint can currently only be obtained by playing MWZ and is tied exclusively to this mission. However, you must unlock the Tier 2 missions first to be able to drop into the new open-world map and take down mercenary troops.

How to unlock Tier 2 mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Here is a quick way to access the Tier 2 missions in MWZ without encountering any hiccups.

You will need to go into the zombie mode.

Navigate to the missions play button, select one Tier 1 mission at a time, and deploy to the battlefield.

You will need to focus strictly on completing the objectives and getting out of the lobby safely. A huge horde of zombies will appear near the exfil site, so remember to stock up on ammo.

You will need to complete all the Tier 1 missions in the same way.

Once you have completed the entire list of missions under the Tier 1 category, the Tier 2 mission category will unlock automatically.

In case the Tier 2 missions do not unlock even after you have completed all Tier 1 missions, you should go back and check if you have completed all the objectives under the Tier 1 category. You can also try restarting the game once, as it is a new online shooter title and will have a few glitches.

