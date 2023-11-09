Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer not working on PS5/PS4: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Although the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer is now live for PS5 and PS4 in certain regions, users have been reporting that they are unable to play the game. There are various factors that could be at play here. While errors like these are server-sided most of the time, in some rare instances they can be on the client side as well. This can cause all sorts of trouble and ruin the gaming experience.

That said, in this guide, we will take a closer look at some of the most popular fixes known to eliminate the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer not working error on PS5 and PS4.

How to possibly fix Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer not working on PS5 and PS4

Before you start fixing the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer not working error on the PS5 and the PS4, make sure the game has been released in your region. This year's Call of Duty title is being rolled out in phases; hence, it may not be available to play in your location at the moment. Secondly, please ensure that the title's servers are up and running.

If you are sure that the servers are up and the game is available in your region, here are some of the most popular fixes that should resolve the error completely:

Restore your licenses

In some instances, the licenses stored in your device might be corrupted. In such a scenario, you can restore them to get the game to run properly. To do so, follow the steps below:

PS5

From your Home screen, navigate to the Settings menu.

Head over to 'Users and Accounts' and scroll down to 'Other.'

Here, find 'Restore Licenses' and then select 'Restore.'

PS4

Go to the Settings menu from your Home Screen.

Select Account Management.

Find 'Restore Licenses,' located at the bottom of the list of available options.

Select 'Confirm' to begin restoring.

It usually takes a few minutes to validate and reacquire all the licenses. Once it is done, you should be able to play Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer.

Install the multiplayer files

Reinstalling Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer game files (Image via Activision)

This year's Call of Duty file management system has been a mess so far. Hence, your console may not automatically download all the files for you, despite you owning a copy. In those cases, you'll need to manually download and install them. Here's how you can do so:

Find the Call of Duty HQ client.

Press the 'Options' button on your controller.

Select the 'Manage game content' option.

Select 'Install' next to Standard Packs.

If you can get the Call of Duty HQ to launch and play Warzone or MW3 Campaign, follow these steps:

Launch the Call of Duty HQ.

From the Main Menu, go to Settings.

Scroll down to 'Manage Files' and select it.

Select Modern Warfare 3.

Check if you have the multiplayer files installed. If you don't, install them. However, if you do, first uninstall them and come back to the Manage Files section to install them again.

Use a different ISP

If you are sure that the game's servers are online and the issue lies on your end, it may be worth your time to check if your ISP is to be blamed. Sometimes, ISPs tend to block connections to certain ports and servers. This might result in you not being able to access the multiplayer modes. To check if that is indeed the case, you can use your cellphone's network as a tool to diagnose the problem.

Depending on the phone you are using, turn on the hotspot feature and connect your PS5/PS4 to this network. Now try launching the game. If you are able to play Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer on your cellphone's network, your ISP might be the one restricting access, and it is advised to contact them for assistance.

Applying these fixes should resolve the Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer not working error on PS5 and PS4. However, if the error persists even after implementing these fixes, it is advised to contact Activision's official support team for further assistance.

