As Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) gears up for its final launch, Activision has collaborated with Burger King to provide players with a new operator skin. The publisher has a rich history of teaming up with different corporations, including food chains and other games such as Diablo 4, to bring unique gameplay content to the community. This, too, serves as another great opportunity to expand one’s cosmetic collection.

Modern Warfare 3’s release has garnered a healthy amount of hype. This partnership with Burger King should further promote the game and attract new players. It is also a great way to ensure that more future collaboration routes open up.

This article highlights how you can get the Burger King operator skin in Modern Warfare 3.

How to claim the Burger King operator skin in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

Here is a quick guide on how to get the Burger King operator skin in Modern Warfare 3:

You will need to place an order through Burger King for a minimum amount of $15.

While completing the transaction, enter the code “CALLOFDUTY.”

As soon as the purchase is complete, you will receive a code that you can redeem.

Enter your code on Call of Duty’s official website and redeem the rewards.

It is important to note that the rewards are available in two separate phases. You will need to complete two transactions the same way to get the code for the Burger King operator skin in MW3. That takes your total expense to around $30 to claim all the rewards included in Activison and Burger King’s collaboration.

What rewards are included in the Burger King collaboration with Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the items included in the latest Burger King promotional team-up for Modern Warfare 3’s official launch:

Calling Card (1st purchase)

1-hour Double XP Token (1st purchase)

Emblem (1st purchase)

Burger Town Operator skin (2nd purchase)

1-hour Double XP Token (2nd purchase)

All of these items will be made available in your account after you have redeemed the codes obtained through the meal purchase orders. The rewards should be automatically added to your account once the developers go live with the official servers globally. It could take a while to reflect in case of increased server load on the launch date.

Note that this offer is valid only for select regions, including:

Argentina

Aruba

Australia

Austria

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Honduras

Martinique

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Puerto Rico

Spain

Uruguay

Venezuela

Those who do not reside in these areas will not be able to take advantage of this offer. It is recommended to check the availability before participating in any kind of transaction.

Keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty X (formerly Twitter) page and blog for announcements and news. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more updates.