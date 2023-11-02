Modern Warfare 3 campaign “network connection” error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is showing a "network connection" error to many players, not allowing them to log into the game and enjoy the campaign. This is one of the more common issues that the community seems to be facing right now, and what makes it frustrating to face is that there are no permanent fixes that one can try.

The issue occurs if there are problems with Call of Duty servers themselves, so more permanent fixes wil come from Activision’s end. Meanwhile, there are a few things that you can try in order to temporarily deal with the issue in the shooter.

Today’s Modern Warfare 3 guide will therefore go over some of the things that you can do in order to deal with the connectivity issues in the campaign.

How to fix “network connection” error in Modern Warfare 3

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the things that you can try to deal with the “network connection” error in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3:

1) Check log-in surge

One of the reasons why you are not being able to log into the game is because the Call of Duty servers might be facing a tremendous surge of log-ins. If it surpasses server capacity, you will not be able to make your way in. And the best solution to this will be to wait it out and then log back into the shooter once there is low traffic.

Alternatively, you can change the region that you are playing the game in by using a VPN or the in-game server settings.

2) Check server availability

If the Modern Warfare 3 servers are down for maintenance, you will not be able to log into the game in any way. To check if they are facing issues, you will need to head to the official Twitter page as the developers usually update players there on all server-related issues that might be going on.

If the servers are down, then you will have to wait it out to till they are up to log back into the game.

3) Disable VPN and other third-party software

You might be having trouble logging into the game because you are using a VPN. While VPNs will allow you to have lesser ping in matches, it is also one of the bigger causes of network connection errors in multiplayer titles.

Hence, if you have third-party software like a VPN running in the background, then you might need to switch it off and then try logging into the game.

Expand Tweet

4) Check your internet connection

The network issue might be happening because of connectivity problems on your end. You might want to restart your router and try a new gateway to see if it solves the problem in Modern Warfare 3.

If you are continuing to have problems with the shooter and other multiplayer titles, then you will need to reach out to your local internet provider with the query.

5) Reach out to Activision Support

If the above solutions fail, then the next best thing to do will be to reach out to Activision Support. File in a complaint regarding the issue that you're having, and the team will then reach out to you to try and fix it.