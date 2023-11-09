Modern Warfare 3 players use exploits to play multiplayer ahead of its release

While Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer and zombies pre-load went live a few hours ago, players have found a way to enter a multiplayer match before its official release. However, the process does not put players in the official matchmaking queue. This is because the developers have not enabled the game servers, which will only be available after the final launch on November 9, 2023 (or November 10, depending on your region).

Modern Warfare 3 released its campaign mode early, but due to its short runtime, the playerbase was left wanting more. This caused the community to try installing the new pre-load game files and accessing the locked gameplay content.

This article will highlight Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer being accessible before its official launch.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer becomes playable before launch

The multiplayer mode is accessible before the official release date, but only in an offline environment. This means you cannot experience the complete multiplayer gameplay since the matchmaking process is currently offline. However, the multiplayer mode can be played by taking the game offline and queuing up for matches.

You can do this by quickly canceling the client’s attempt to go online while connecting to the official servers. This will take Modern Warfare 3 into offline mode and allow you to play the multiplayer mode.

The only problem is that you will not be queued into the official servers and instead be playing against bots. However, this should offer you a glimpse of what the multiplayer modes will look and play like when the game is fully released. You will also be able to access all carry-over content after the official launch, including some beta rewards.

Unfortunately, it appears that this method is only viable for players who have installed the game on the PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox Series S and X. However, the complete game will be made available very soon and open its gates to the community for an improved and faster gameplay experience.

Fans and enthusiasts can check out the official Call of Duty X (formerly Twitter) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.