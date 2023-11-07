Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies pre-load sizes for all platforms

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) multiplayer and Zombies mode will be released soon, and the pre-load files are going live for all platforms by November 8, 2023. However, Activision Blizzard’s Battle.net received the pre-load today, and all users who utilize this platform can start downloading the gameplay content before others (Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox).

It is an exciting development as the developer is gearing up to launch the full game on November 9, 2023 (or November 10, depending on your region).

Modern Warfare 3 has been available to play for almost a week now as a part of the campaign early access phase. Unfortunately, all other modes were locked and will be available on the final release date, including all multiplayer and Zombies mode.

Players who have purchased a digital copy of the game can start preparing for this by pre-loading a chunk of the files to start playing as soon as the shooter launches.

This article will highlight the pre-load size of Modern Warfare 3 for all platforms.

Note: The information about the pre-load sizes has not been officially confirmed by Activision at the time of writing this article. These are the expected sizes for the pre-load files.

What is the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies pre-load size for PC?

Expand Tweet

The pre-load size for PC will be around 90 GB for both the supported clients - Steam and Battle.net. These files are exclusively to enable all the launch content for multiplayer and Zombies mode in the game.

The overall pre-load size is expected to remain the same for all players on the PC platform unless there are additional files required or missing from the local files to run the game.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies expected pre-load size for PlayStation

Expand Tweet

MW3 will be available to all PlayStation 4 and 5 users and will receive a pre-load in the game client of around 80 to 90 GB, making it similar to the PC platform. These files will be automatically available for download on the platform once the developer releases them through the official servers.

You will likely receive an option if you want to pre-load the upcoming update for the entire shooter.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and Zombies expected pre-load size for Xbox

Expand Tweet

Similar to PlayStation, MW3 will be playable on both Xbox Series X and S devices. The pre-load file size for Microsoft’s consoles will also be around 80 to 90 GB. The game client is likely to notify the users directly about the upcoming update and provide quick access to start downloading the required files.

However, the update might auto-start depending on your settings for installing new updates.

It is important to note that these pre-load sizes are only for MW3’s multiplayer and Zombies mode. If you do not have the game client and the campaign mode installed, the pre-load and overall installed file size could cross the 100 GB mark.

It is recommended to download such updates early as it shaves off a lot of load from the official servers and can help you gain access to the game during the final release faster.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.