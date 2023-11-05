When does Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer go live? Release date and time for all regions

The highly anticipated release of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer is right around the corner. This latest iteration features a captivating blend of new gameplay features along with the return of old favorites like slide cancel and reload cancel. Furthermore, the inclusion of 16 beloved maps from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) adds a nostalgic touch, ensuring a thrilling gaming experience.

The developers have introduced a pre-load window commencing on November 8, 2023, at 9 am PT, allowing gamers to download and install the game ahead of its official launch. Here is a detailed breakdown of the MW3 multiplayer release schedule for all platforms across all regions.

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer release date and time for all regions

MW3 multiplayer PC launch dates and times for various regions (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer will officially launch on November 9, 2023, across various gaming platforms including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. However, the release timings will vary for console and PC players.

For PlayStation and Xbox players, the multiplayer will be released in different regions at different times, starting with New Zealand where the game will be released at midnight on November 10, 12 am GMT +13. In the USA, it will be available at 3 am PT on November 9, 2023, and will be fully live globally by 10 pm PT on the same day.

For PC users, the multiplayer will be available to play at a fixed time on November 9, 2023, at 9 pm PT.

Here's an overview of the exact release dates and times for Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in your specific time zone:

Pacific Time (PT): November 9, 2023, at 9 pm

November 9, 2023, at 9 pm Mountain Time (MT): November 9, 2023, at 10 pm

November 9, 2023, at 10 pm Central Time (CT): November 9, 2023, at 11 pm

November 9, 2023, at 11 pm Eastern Time (ET): November 10, 2023, at 12 am

November 10, 2023, at 12 am Brasília Time (BRT): November 10, 2023, at 1 am

November 10, 2023, at 1 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 10, 2023, at 4 am

November 10, 2023, at 4 am Central European Time (CET): November 10, 2023, at 5 am

November 10, 2023, at 5 am Eastern European Time (EET): November 10, 2023, at 6 am

November 10, 2023, at 6 am Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 10, 2023, at 7 am

November 10, 2023, at 7 am Indian Standard Time (IST): November 10, 2023, at 9:30 am

November 10, 2023, at 9:30 am China Standard Time (CST): November 10, 2023, at 12 pm

November 10, 2023, at 12 pm Japan Standard Time (JST): November 10, 2023, at 1 pm

November 10, 2023, at 1 pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 10, 2023, at 2 pm

November 10, 2023, at 2 pm New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 10, 2023, at 4 pm

Expand Tweet

The above is all the required information players need to know regarding the release date and time of Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty Section for more news and updates surrounding the game.