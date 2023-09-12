Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer reveal: Date, where to watch, and more

The wait is almost over for fans eagerly anticipating the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay reveal. Right after the game's campaign unveiling at Gamescom 2023, it was announced that the Multiplayer mode and new Warzone gameplay would be showcased in the Call of Duty Next event. Apart from them, fans can also expect to catch some fresh gameplay of Warzone Mobile in the same event.

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to 2022's Modern Warfare 2. It is set to build upon the foundation that MW2 laid, delivering fans a Call of Duty experience like never seen before.

With the implementation of new gameplay mechanics such as Tac Stance, the return of movement techniques such as slide cancelation, and the remastered versions of iconic MW2 (2009) maps at launch, fans have been awaiting gameplay footage for quite some time now.

Fortunately, the multiplayer gameplay reveal is just around the corner, and they can finally catch a glimpse of the upcoming title in a couple of weeks.

When will Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay be revealed?

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay will be revealed in the Call of Duty Next event, which is scheduled for October 5, 2023. The entire event will be live-streamed so that fans around the world can catch the latest gameplay as soon as it's unveiled. After the event concludes, the Open Beta for MW3 will go live, giving players a taste of what's to come at launch.

The premier COD event is where Call of Duty studios showcase their latest developments ahead of their release. Numerous prominent members of the community also join the event.

Last time around, a total of 150 popular streamers were invited to participate in the Warzone 2 reveal, showcasing to fans the battle royale title at its best.

Where to watch the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer reveal gameplay?

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer gameplay reveal will be live-streamed on the official Call of Duty Twitch and YouTube channels on October 5, 2023. However, the exact timings of the event haven't been disclosed yet. Last year, it went live at 9:30 AM PT, and fans can expect similar timings as well.

As already mentioned, it won't just be Modern Warfare 3 gameplay. The event will also showcase new Warzone gameplay, possibly on the new map of Las Almas, along with all the new weapons and gameplay mechanics.

The best part about the event is that as soon as it concludes, players can directly join in on the action that they just saw via the Open beta test the day after.

That covers everything that there is to know about the MW3 multiplayer reveal date and how you can catch it live. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest Modern Warfare 3, MW2, and Warzone news.