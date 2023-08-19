Warzone MW3 map is "def not a desert map" like Al Mazrah

Warzone expert Metaphor has revealed on Twitter that the upcoming big battle royale map is not a desert map like last time. On a Twitter post, famous Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostOfHope stated that changing the rumored 'Las Almas map to a desert map is "lame." However, Metaphor, who had previously claimed to experience the upcoming map, replied that it would not be a desert map like the current one.

Call of Duty has yet to reveal the following Warzone map coming with Modern Warfare 3. However, we have quite an idea based on the creators' experience who got invited to play the map. Let's take a look at that.

Upcoming Warzone map's details revealed

From Modern Warfare 2 campaign Easter Egg to various leaks, Activision has been indicating Las Almas as the above Warzone map for a long time. Even Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer has parts of this Mexican region available for players.

However, after Modern Warfare 3's worldwide reveal, it seems like Call of Duty is going back to Russia, where it all started in Modern Warfare (2019). Even @TheGhostOfHope's recent Tweet hints at a brand new map that isn't Las Almas. A user named Nocturnal asked about this sudden change in direction, and Hope replied that it was due to lore in MW3. This signifies that Activision might have made the drastic change for Warzone because of how it will tangle with the storyline.

Previously, Metaphor also revealed significant details regarding the upcoming map. Here are some major features that players should check out.

The WZ map will have fewer open fields and more building-based battles.

Downtown is coming back, and it looks a lot like Verdansk.

No giant hill will be in the middle of the map like Al MAzrah or Caldera.

The battle royale map will also include classic multiplayer maps from the first MW saga.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is significantly overhauling the movement. From the return of the Slide Cancel to Reload Cancel, some fan-favorite features are back and will be implemented in WZ. Modern Warfare 3 will officially release on November 10.