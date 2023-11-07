Modern Warfare 3 x Hungry Jack's: How to get, rewards, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is collaborating with Hungry Jack’s to provide new rewards. The publisher often performs such stunts to market its game, reaching out to the community through different mediums. It has a shining history of unique collaborations, including energy drink companies and pizza outlets. This also serves as an incentive for players to participate in microtransactions that profit both parties.

Activision’s 2023 multiplayer shooter title is expected to ramp up the game's pace compared to its prequel. A new set of features like the perks and the gear system has managed to catch the entire community's attention as it provides more customization options. Pairing the new title with exciting rewards, the publisher is trying to hype the final release as much as possible to boost player count.

This article will highlight Hungry Jacks’s rewards for Modern Warfare 3.

How to get Modern Warfare 3 rewards from Hungry Jack’s

Here is a quick guide that you can use to get your hands on the rewards provided by Hungry Jack’s in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3:

You will need to place an online order for $15 or more from Hungry Jack’s.

When placing the order, you will need to enter the code “CALLOFDUTY” to redeem the offer.

Once you complete the transaction, you will receive the rewards after MW3’s final release.

It is important to note that this offer will provide you with a code to redeem the rewards. This is a limited-time offer that will be up for grabs starting November 7, 2023, till December 4, 2023. The skins might take a while to be added to your inventory if there is a large server load.

What are the Hungry Jack’s rewards in Modern Warfare 3?

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of all the MW3 rewards that you can secure by making a purchase at Hungry Jack’s.

Calling Card, Emblem, and a 1 hour Double XP token (1st purchase)

Burger Town operator skin and a 1 hour Double XP token (2nd purchase)

It is important to note that the purchase needs to be of at least $15 or more on both orders. The same code needs to be used to obtain a unique key to secure the skins. The offer is limited to online orders only and cannot be claimed with other means.

The inclusion of a new operator skin with Hungry Jack’s collaboration is a great way to expand one’s cosmetics collection. Such offers guarantee that the players can collect exclusive rewards that will be unique and will possibly not return in the game. This also helps the gaming industry pave new paths to pair up with different corporations in various fields to combine their products and design creative rewards.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye on the game's official Twitter (X) page for announcements and news. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates from Call of Duty.