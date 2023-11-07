All Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer Mastery camos and how to unlock them

Call of Duty has officially unveiled all the mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer. From old MW2 selections being incorporated into the sequel to brand-new camos that must be unlocked, there is a lot to explore. Furthermore, the Activision blog has revealed a separate set of camos that players can unlock for Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

To know all the details regarding MW3 multiplayer Mastery Camos and how to unlock them, read below.

All Modern Warfare 3 Mastery camos list

According to the official Call of Duty blog, there will be a total of 12 Mastery camos for MW3. Note that Modern Warfare 2 weapons and zombies will also have a different set of challenges to unlock them.

Here's a list of all the Mastery camos in Modern Warfare 3 -

Glided

Forged

Priceless

Interstellar

Golden Ivory

Spinel Husk

Arachnida

Bioluminescent

Golden Enigma

Zircon Scale

Serpentine

Borealis

Out of these 12 Mastery camos, the first four are available to unlock for MW3 multiplayer. The rest of the camos are only available in MW3 Zombies. However, not all of them are available for new weapons. Starting from Golden Ivory to Bioluminescent, these four camos can be unlocked while using MW2 weapons, and the rest of the Mastery camos are for MW3 weapons.

How to unlock all Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer Mastery camos

Here's how you can unlock the brand new MW3 Mastery camos in multiplayer.

Glided Master camo (Image via Activision)

Unlock criteria:

Complete all Base Camo Challenges for the weapon.

Complete an individual Gilded Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 Magazine 10 times” (MCW AR).

Forged Mastery camo (Image via Activision)

Unlock criteria:

Complete the Gilded Camo Challenge for the weapon.

Complete additional Gilded Camo challenges for weapons in the same category.

Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 3 Kills without dying 10 times” (MCW AR).

Priceless Mastery camo (Image via Activision)

Complete the Forged Camo challenge for the specific weapon.

Complete a total of 37 Forged Camo challenges for MW3 weapons.

Complete an individual Forged Challenge tailored to the specific weapon (for example, “Get 5 Kills without dying 10 times” (MCW AR).

Interstellar Mastery camo (Image via Activision)

Complete a total of 37 Priceless Camo challenges for MW3 weapons.

Complete a total of 37 Priceless Camo challenges for MW3 weapons.