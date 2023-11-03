Modern Warfare 3 campaign has a disastrous start: Unfair ban, being reset to level 1, and more

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is already live on all platforms, but players are facing multiple issues, and the start is lackluster, according to many. From getting unfairly banned by Activision to people being reset to level 1 in Warzone and MW2, Call of Duty HQ is in a mess. While this was not expected from the game, as the beta weekends for multiplayer went well, this does raise concern regarding Activision's new approach to the unified CoD hub.

If you are wondering why these issues are occurring and what happened so far, this article contains everything you need to know. Read below to learn more.

Modern Warfare 3 campaign issues raising severe concerns regarding Call of Duty HQ system

Since Activision has made one single hub for Call of Duty, three games, MW2, Warzone, and MW3 are under a single app. As the campaign early access went live today, players immediately hopped in and tried to finish the campaign as soon as possible.

As reported, the Modern Warfare 3 campaign is approximately four hours long if you just want to complete the story. Popular CoD content creator NerosCinema posted a Tweet where his level was reset to 1 due to the CoD app's latest bug. Some people even reported that they got banned because the game thought they had unlocked MW3 campaign rewards by using a tool.

However, that's not the case, and the devs have already acknowledged these significant issues. If you see your Warzone/MW2 account being reset to level 1, it is recommended to log out immediately, as you might get an unrecoverable ban from Activision.

The situation is unfair and created a hot mess as the new campaign went live. The latest news suggests Activision is working on a fix, and it will take some time to make it stable.

