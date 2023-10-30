Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access pre-load date and time for all regions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is set to provide early campaign access one week before its official release. This privilege is offered to digital pre-order customers across all major gaming platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It allows players to immerse themselves into the complete narrative experience without missing out on anything.

The developers have also included the option to pre-load the game. This lets gamers swiftly download and install it ahead of time, allowing them to immediately delve into the storyline once the early access goes live.

This article details the precise pre-load date and time for the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access across all platforms.

When does the Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access pre-load go live? Date and time for all regions

The campaign early access for Modern Warfare 3 will be available on November 2, 2023, at 10 am PT. Additionally, players can take advantage of the pre-load option, which will be available 24 hours prior, on November 1 at 10 am PT.

The option will be available worldwide simultaneously, although the release date will vary depending on various time zones. The corresponding pre-load release timings for gamers around the world are as follows:

Pacific Time (PT): November 1, 2023, at 10 am

Mountain Time (MT): November 1, 2023, at 11 am

Central Time (CT): November 1, 2023, at 12 pm

Eastern Time (ET): November 1, 2023, at 1 pm

Brasília Time (BRT): November 1, 2023, at 2 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): November 1, 2023, at 5 pm

Central European Time (CET): November 1, 2023, at 6 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): November 1, 2023, at 7 pm

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): November 1, 2023, at 8 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): November 1, 2023, at 10:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): November 2, 2023, at 1 am

Japan Standard Time (JST): November 2, 2023, at 2 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): November 2, 2023, at 3 am

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST): November 2, 2023, at 5 am

Modern Warfare 3's campaign introduces innovative elements, most notably Open Combat Missions, which allow players to tackle certain missions any way they see fit. This dynamic feature has the potential to transform one's campaign experience.

Furthermore, the return of Makarov and his nefarious agenda, along with how Task Force 141 will tackle him, has sparked significant expectations and curiosity among players.

The official release of Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled for November 10, 2023. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for more news and updates surrounding the game.