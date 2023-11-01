All new Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) operators and how to unlock them

Call of Duty has officially announced the upcoming new operators available in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. While it has already been established that operators from Modern Warfare 2 will be going carried forward in the latest iteration, the latest Call of Duty blog has just revealed all the new additions alongside it.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to MW2. Previously, Call of Duty has explained the brand new carry-forward system in the upcoming title and revealed what's going to stay from the previous iteration and what's not.

Besides the previous game's content, the new game has to offer a plethora of new things with the launch. This article contains details regarding all the upcoming new operators in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

All new Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) operators list

According to the official blog, there will be a total of 25 new operators in the upcoming iteration. Here is a list of the brand new operators in Modern Warfare 3 -

Specgru Operators:

Price

Ghost

Blueprint (Mil-Sim)

Rocket (Mil-Sim)

Byline

Scorch

Ripper

Pathfinder

Warrior

Riptide

BBQ

Jabber

Jet

KorTac Operators:

Warden

Makarov

Blaze (Mil-Sim)

Thirst (Mil-Sim)

Alpine

Enigma

Bantam

Doc

Raptor

Corso

Swagger

Lockpick

How to unlock all new Modern Warfare 3 operators

Here is how you can unlock the brand new MW3 operators -

SpecGru Operators (13):

Price: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Ghost: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Blueprint (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Rocket (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Byline: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Scorch: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Ripper: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Pathfinder: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Warrior: Available after purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment “Warrior” Pack, available November 10.

Riptide: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

BBQ: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Jabber: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Jet: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

KorTac Operators (12):

Warden: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Makarov: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Blaze (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Thirst (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Alpine: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Enigma: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Bantam: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Doc: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Raptor: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Corso: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Swagger: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Lockpick: Available on PlayStation only, when preordering the Digital Standard or Vault Edition.

That is all there is to know about the brand new Modern Warfare 3 operators. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest updates regarding the game.