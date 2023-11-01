All new Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) operators and how to unlock them

Call of Duty has officially announced the upcoming new operators available in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. While it has already been established that operators from Modern Warfare 2 will be going carried forward in the latest iteration, the latest Call of Duty blog has just revealed all the new additions alongside it.
Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to MW2. Previously, Call of Duty has explained the brand new carry-forward system in the upcoming title and revealed what's going to stay from the previous iteration and what's not.
Besides the previous game's content, the new game has to offer a plethora of new things with the launch. This article contains details regarding all the upcoming new operators in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.
All new Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) operators list
According to the official blog, there will be a total of 25 new operators in the upcoming iteration. Here is a list of the brand new operators in Modern Warfare 3 -
Specgru Operators:
- Price
- Ghost
- Blueprint (Mil-Sim)
- Rocket (Mil-Sim)
- Byline
- Scorch
- Ripper
- Pathfinder
- Warrior
- Riptide
- BBQ
- Jabber
- Jet
KorTac Operators:
- Warden
- Makarov
- Blaze (Mil-Sim)
- Thirst (Mil-Sim)
- Alpine
- Enigma
- Bantam
- Doc
- Raptor
- Corso
- Swagger
- Lockpick
How to unlock all new Modern Warfare 3 operators
Here is how you can unlock the brand new MW3 operators -
SpecGru Operators (13):
Price: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.
Ghost: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.
Blueprint (Mil-Sim): Initially available.
Rocket (Mil-Sim): Initially available.
Byline: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
Scorch: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.
Ripper: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.
Pathfinder: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.
Warrior: Available after purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment “Warrior” Pack, available November 10.
Riptide: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
BBQ: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
Jabber: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.
Jet: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
KorTac Operators (12):
Warden: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.
Makarov: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.
Blaze (Mil-Sim): Initially available.
Thirst (Mil-Sim): Initially available.
Alpine: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
Enigma: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
Bantam: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
Doc: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.
Raptor: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
Corso: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.
Swagger: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.
Lockpick: Available on PlayStation only, when preordering the Digital Standard or Vault Edition.
That is all there is to know about the brand new Modern Warfare 3 operators. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest updates regarding the game.