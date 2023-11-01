Call of Duty

All new Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) operators and how to unlock them

By Debabrata Naiya
Modified Nov 01, 2023 00:37 IST
All new MW3 operators
All new MW3 operators and how to get them (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty has officially announced the upcoming new operators available in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. While it has already been established that operators from Modern Warfare 2 will be going carried forward in the latest iteration, the latest Call of Duty blog has just revealed all the new additions alongside it.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to MW2. Previously, Call of Duty has explained the brand new carry-forward system in the upcoming title and revealed what's going to stay from the previous iteration and what's not.

Besides the previous game's content, the new game has to offer a plethora of new things with the launch. This article contains details regarding all the upcoming new operators in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer.

All new Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) operators list

All MW3 operators (image via Activision)
All MW3 operators (image via Activision)

According to the official blog, there will be a total of 25 new operators in the upcoming iteration. Here is a list of the brand new operators in Modern Warfare 3 -

Specgru Operators:

  • Price
  • Ghost
  • Blueprint (Mil-Sim)
  • Rocket (Mil-Sim)
  • Byline
  • Scorch
  • Ripper
  • Pathfinder
  • Warrior
  • Riptide
  • BBQ
  • Jabber
  • Jet

KorTac Operators:

  • Warden
  • Makarov
  • Blaze (Mil-Sim)
  • Thirst (Mil-Sim)
  • Alpine
  • Enigma
  • Bantam
  • Doc
  • Raptor
  • Corso
  • Swagger
  • Lockpick

How to unlock all new Modern Warfare 3 operators

Here is how you can unlock the brand new MW3 operators -

SpecGru Operators (13):

Price: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Ghost: Nemesis Reactive Skin available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Blueprint (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Rocket (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Byline: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Scorch: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Ripper: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Pathfinder: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Warrior: Available after purchasing the Call of Duty Endowment “Warrior” Pack, available November 10.

Riptide: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

BBQ: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Jabber: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Jet: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

KorTac Operators (12):

Warden: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Makarov: Operator (Nemesis Reactive Skin) available via MWIII Vault Edition purchase.

Blaze (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Thirst (Mil-Sim): Initially available.

Alpine: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Enigma: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Bantam: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Doc: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Raptor: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Corso: Unlocked after completing a Campaign Challenge.

Swagger: Unlocked after completing a challenge in Multiplayer.

Lockpick: Available on PlayStation only, when preordering the Digital Standard or Vault Edition.

That is all there is to know about the brand new Modern Warfare 3 operators. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for all the latest updates regarding the game.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
