All Modern Warfare 3 Little Caesars rewards and how to get them

By Sharanya
Modified Nov 02, 2023 00:34 IST
All Modern Warfare 3 Little Caesars achievements and how to obtain them
(Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 3 is partnering up with Little Caesars to offer an exciting promotion that allows players to get in-game rewards and win prizes. This deal will begin on November 6, allowing players to earn double XP and a special Operator for the upcoming game.

This article will explore all the rewards available as part of the crossover and provide a step-by-step guide on how players can unlock the Modern Warfare 3 Little Caesars rewards.

Unlocking All Modern Warfare 3 Little Caesars rewards

Leaked artwork revealed the Modern Warfare 3 pizza soldier late last month. The Operator is dressed in a Hot-N-Ready hat, an orange face covering, and a pizza cutter on their vest. After purchasing a second meal worth $3 or more from Little Caesars, you will be able to acquire this exclusive MW3 skin.

This promotion offers a variety of enticing rewards for players to enjoy. These bonuses include exclusive in-game items, extra experience points (XP), and the opportunity to participate in a sweepstakes to win additional prizes. The promo will end on December 31, 2023.

To unlock these rewards, follow these comprehensive steps:

  • Visit your nearest Little Caesars store or place an order online. To be eligible for the rewards, your purchase must meet the minimum amount criteria, which is at least $3.00 USD in the United States, $4.99 CAD in Canada, and $35 MXN in Mexico.
  • Upon making a qualifying purchase, you will receive a receipt containing a unique code or a promotional code itself. Ensure that you keep the receipt or note down the code for later reference.
  • Access the dedicated website provided by Little Ceasers for the MW3 promotion.
  • Create a Program Account on the Little Ceasers website. This account will be linked to your Activision Account associated with your copy of Call of Duty: MW3.
  • Enter the unique code from your receipt or promotional code on the website to redeem your rewards. These codes will grant you access to exclusive in-game items and bonuses for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.
  • Once you have successfully redeemed the codes, you can log in to your game and access the rewards you have unlocked. These rewards are non-transferable and available only for the Activision Account linked to your Program Account.

Participating in the MW3 Little Ceasers rewards promotion offers players the opportunity to unlock exclusive in-game rewards and enter sweepstakes for a chance to win additional prizes.

