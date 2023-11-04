All Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) weapons: Assault Rifle, SMG, Sniper, and more

With less than a week until release, Sledgehammer Games has revealed all Modern Warfare 3 weapons, new and old, carrying over from MW2, which is a franchise first for the yearly FPS series. This year's Call of Duty is best described as a building block over last year's entry. It's not only a direct sequel continuing the story but also carries over a lot of mechanics, including the entire arsenal.

How many weapons are there in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?

At launch, Modern Warfare 3 has a total of 120 weapons, including 21 assault rifles, 8 battle rifles, 18 SMGs, 9 shotguns, 11 LMGs, 12 marksman rifles, 10 sniper rifles, 12 pistols and handguns, 5 launchers, 8 melee weapons, and 6 aftermarket parts.

A majority of this arsenal is from MW2 and carries over the weapon progress from the previous title. If a player doesn't own the weapon or the previous title, they can easily unlock them in MW3 with weapon challenges.

All Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of 21 assault rifles, with 6 new weapons and 15 carrying over from MW2. The full list of assault rifles at launch is as follows.

SVA 545 assault rifle (Image via Activision)

SVA 545 (MWIII)

MTZ-556 (MWIII)

Holger 556 (MWIII)

MCW (MWIII)

DG-58 (MWIII)

FR 5.56 (MWIII)

M4 (MWII)

TAQ-56 (MWII)

Kastov 762 (MWII)

Lachmann 556 (MWII)

STB 556 (MWII)

M16 (MWII)

Kastov 74U (MWII)

Kastov 545 (MWII)

M13B (MWII)

Chimera (MWII)

ISO Hemlock (MWII)

Tempus Razorback (MWII)

FR Avenger (MWII)

M13C (MWII)

TR-76 Geist (MWII)

All Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of eight battle rifles, with three new weapons and five carrying over from MW2. The full list of battle rifles at launch is as follows.

BAS-B battle rifle (Image via Activision)

BAS-B (MWIII)

Sidewinder (MWIII)

MTZ-762 (MWIII)

Lachmann-762 (MWII)

SO-14 (MWII)

TAQ-V (MWII)

FTAC Recon (MWII)

Cronen Squall (MWII)

All SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of 18 submachine guns (SMGs), with 6 new weapons and 15 carrying over from MW2. The full list of SMGs at launch is as follows.

Striker SMG (Image via Activision)

Striker (MWIII)

WSP Swarm (MWIII)

AMR9 (MWIII)

WSP-9 (MWIII)

Rival-9 (MWIII)

Striker 9 (MWIII)

VEL 46 (MWII)

MX9 (MWII)

Lachmann Sub (MWII)

Vaznev-9K (MWII)

FSS Hurricane (MWII)

Minibak (MWII)

PDSW 528 (MWII)

Fennec 45 (MWII)

BAS-P (MWII)

ISO 45 (MWII)

Lachmann Shroud (MWII)

ISO 9mm (MWII)

All Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of nine shotguns, with three new weapons and six carrying over from MW2. The full list of shotguns at launch is as follows.

Lockwood 680 shotgun (Image via Activision)

Lockwood 680 (MWIII)

Haymaker (MWIII)

Riveter (MWIII)

Lockwood 300 (MWII)

Expedite 12 (MWII)

Bryson 800 (MWII)

Bryson 890 (MWII)

KV Broadside (MWII)

MX Guardian (MWII)

All LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of 11 LMGs, with five new weapons and six carrying over from MW2. The full list of LMGs at launch is as follows.

Pulemyot 762 LMG (Image via Activision)

Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)

DG-58 LSW (MWIII)

Holger 26 (MWIII)

Bruen Mk9 (MWIII)

TAQ Eradicator (MWIII)

Sakin MG38 (MWII)

HCR 56 (MWII)

556 Icarus (MWII)

Raal MG (MWII)

RPK (MWII)

Rapp H (MWII)

All Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of 12 marksman rifles, with four new weapons and eight carrying over from MW2. The full list of marksman rifles at launch is as follows.

KVD Enforcer marksman rifle (Image via Activision)

KVD Enforcer (MWIII)

MCW 6.8 (MWIII)

DM56 (MWIII)

MTZ Interceptor (MWIII)

EBR-14 (MWII)

SP-R 208 (MWII)

Lockwood MK2 (MWII)

LM-S (MWII)

SA-B 50 (MWII)

TAQ-M (MWII)

Crossbow (MWII)

Tempus Torrent (MWII)

All Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of 10 sniper rifles, with three new weapons and seven carrying over from MW2. The full list of sniper rifles at launch is as follows.

KATT-AMR sniper rifle (Image via Activision)

KATT-AMR (MWIII)

Longbow (MWIII)

KV Inhibitor (MWIII)

MCPR-300 (MWII)

Signal 50 (MWII)

LA-B 330 (MWII)

SP-X 80 (MWII)

Victus XMR (MWII)

FJX Imperium (MWII)

Carrack .300 (MWII)

All Pistols and Handguns in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of 12 pistols and handguns, with four new weapons and eight carrying over from MW2. The full list of pistols and handguns at launch is as follows.

COR-45 handgun (Image via Activision)

COR-45 (MWIII)

Renetti (MWIII)

TYR (MWIII)

WSP Stinger (MWIII)

P890 (MWII)

.50 GS (MWII)

X12 (MWII)

Basilisk (MWII)

X13 Auto (MWII)

GS Manga (MWII)

FTAC Siege (MWII)

9mm Daemon (MWII)

All Launchers in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of five launchers, with a single new weapon and four carrying over from MW2. The full list of launchers at launch is as follows.

RGL-80 launcher (Image via Activision)

RGL-80 (MWIII)

RPG-7 (MWII)

PILA (MWII)

JOKR (MWII)

Strela-P (MWII)

All Melee in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

MW3 has a total of eight melee weapons, with two new additions and 6 carrying over from MW2. The full list of melee options at launch is as follows.

Gutter Knife melee weapon (Image via Activision)

Gutter Knife (MWIII)

Karambit (MWIII)

Riot Shield (MWII)

Combat Knife (MWII)

Dual Kodachis (MWII)

Tonfa (MWII)

Pickaxe (MWII)

Dual Kamas (MWII)

All Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

Aftermarket Parts is a new addition to the latest entry, bringing six kits for players to work with.

JAK Raven Kit (MCW – AR) aftermarket part (Image via Activision)

JAK Raven Kit (MCW – AR)

JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762 – BR)

Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9 – SMG)

JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762 – LMG)

XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel (COR-45 – Handgun)

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti – Handgun)

Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. Those interested can jump in and play the campaign in early access now.