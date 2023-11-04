All Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) weapons: Assault Rifle, SMG, Sniper, and more

With less than a week until release, Sledgehammer Games has revealed all Modern Warfare 3 weapons, new and old, carrying over from MW2, which is a franchise first for the yearly FPS series. This year's Call of Duty is best described as a building block over last year's entry. It's not only a direct sequel continuing the story but also carries over a lot of mechanics, including the entire arsenal.
How many weapons are there in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)?
At launch, Modern Warfare 3 has a total of 120 weapons, including 21 assault rifles, 8 battle rifles, 18 SMGs, 9 shotguns, 11 LMGs, 12 marksman rifles, 10 sniper rifles, 12 pistols and handguns, 5 launchers, 8 melee weapons, and 6 aftermarket parts.
A majority of this arsenal is from MW2 and carries over the weapon progress from the previous title. If a player doesn't own the weapon or the previous title, they can easily unlock them in MW3 with weapon challenges.
All Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of 21 assault rifles, with 6 new weapons and 15 carrying over from MW2. The full list of assault rifles at launch is as follows.
- SVA 545 (MWIII)
- MTZ-556 (MWIII)
- Holger 556 (MWIII)
- MCW (MWIII)
- DG-58 (MWIII)
- FR 5.56 (MWIII)
- M4 (MWII)
- TAQ-56 (MWII)
- Kastov 762 (MWII)
- Lachmann 556 (MWII)
- STB 556 (MWII)
- M16 (MWII)
- Kastov 74U (MWII)
- Kastov 545 (MWII)
- M13B (MWII)
- Chimera (MWII)
- ISO Hemlock (MWII)
- Tempus Razorback (MWII)
- FR Avenger (MWII)
- M13C (MWII)
- TR-76 Geist (MWII)
All Battle Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of eight battle rifles, with three new weapons and five carrying over from MW2. The full list of battle rifles at launch is as follows.
- BAS-B (MWIII)
- Sidewinder (MWIII)
- MTZ-762 (MWIII)
- Lachmann-762 (MWII)
- SO-14 (MWII)
- TAQ-V (MWII)
- FTAC Recon (MWII)
- Cronen Squall (MWII)
All SMGs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of 18 submachine guns (SMGs), with 6 new weapons and 15 carrying over from MW2. The full list of SMGs at launch is as follows.
- Striker (MWIII)
- WSP Swarm (MWIII)
- AMR9 (MWIII)
- WSP-9 (MWIII)
- Rival-9 (MWIII)
- Striker 9 (MWIII)
- VEL 46 (MWII)
- MX9 (MWII)
- Lachmann Sub (MWII)
- Vaznev-9K (MWII)
- FSS Hurricane (MWII)
- Minibak (MWII)
- PDSW 528 (MWII)
- Fennec 45 (MWII)
- BAS-P (MWII)
- ISO 45 (MWII)
- Lachmann Shroud (MWII)
- ISO 9mm (MWII)
All Shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of nine shotguns, with three new weapons and six carrying over from MW2. The full list of shotguns at launch is as follows.
- Lockwood 680 (MWIII)
- Haymaker (MWIII)
- Riveter (MWIII)
- Lockwood 300 (MWII)
- Expedite 12 (MWII)
- Bryson 800 (MWII)
- Bryson 890 (MWII)
- KV Broadside (MWII)
- MX Guardian (MWII)
All LMGs in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of 11 LMGs, with five new weapons and six carrying over from MW2. The full list of LMGs at launch is as follows.
- Pulemyot 762 (MWIII)
- DG-58 LSW (MWIII)
- Holger 26 (MWIII)
- Bruen Mk9 (MWIII)
- TAQ Eradicator (MWIII)
- Sakin MG38 (MWII)
- HCR 56 (MWII)
- 556 Icarus (MWII)
- Raal MG (MWII)
- RPK (MWII)
- Rapp H (MWII)
All Marksman Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of 12 marksman rifles, with four new weapons and eight carrying over from MW2. The full list of marksman rifles at launch is as follows.
- KVD Enforcer (MWIII)
- MCW 6.8 (MWIII)
- DM56 (MWIII)
- MTZ Interceptor (MWIII)
- EBR-14 (MWII)
- SP-R 208 (MWII)
- Lockwood MK2 (MWII)
- LM-S (MWII)
- SA-B 50 (MWII)
- TAQ-M (MWII)
- Crossbow (MWII)
- Tempus Torrent (MWII)
All Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of 10 sniper rifles, with three new weapons and seven carrying over from MW2. The full list of sniper rifles at launch is as follows.
- KATT-AMR (MWIII)
- Longbow (MWIII)
- KV Inhibitor (MWIII)
- MCPR-300 (MWII)
- Signal 50 (MWII)
- LA-B 330 (MWII)
- SP-X 80 (MWII)
- Victus XMR (MWII)
- FJX Imperium (MWII)
- Carrack .300 (MWII)
All Pistols and Handguns in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of 12 pistols and handguns, with four new weapons and eight carrying over from MW2. The full list of pistols and handguns at launch is as follows.
- COR-45 (MWIII)
- Renetti (MWIII)
- TYR (MWIII)
- WSP Stinger (MWIII)
- P890 (MWII)
- .50 GS (MWII)
- X12 (MWII)
- Basilisk (MWII)
- X13 Auto (MWII)
- GS Manga (MWII)
- FTAC Siege (MWII)
- 9mm Daemon (MWII)
All Launchers in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of five launchers, with a single new weapon and four carrying over from MW2. The full list of launchers at launch is as follows.
- RGL-80 (MWIII)
- RPG-7 (MWII)
- PILA (MWII)
- JOKR (MWII)
- Strela-P (MWII)
All Melee in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
MW3 has a total of eight melee weapons, with two new additions and 6 carrying over from MW2. The full list of melee options at launch is as follows.
- Gutter Knife (MWIII)
- Karambit (MWIII)
- Riot Shield (MWII)
- Combat Knife (MWII)
- Dual Kodachis (MWII)
- Tonfa (MWII)
- Pickaxe (MWII)
- Dual Kamas (MWII)
All Aftermarket Parts in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)
Aftermarket Parts is a new addition to the latest entry, bringing six kits for players to work with.
- JAK Raven Kit (MCW – AR)
- JAK Heretic Carbine Kit (MTZ-762 – BR)
- Broodmother .45 Kit (WSP-9 – SMG)
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Pulemyot 762 – LMG)
- XRK IP-V2 Conversion Barrel (COR-45 – Handgun)
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Renetti – Handgun)
Modern Warfare 3 launches on November 10, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox, and PC via Steam and Battle.net. Those interested can jump in and play the campaign in early access now.