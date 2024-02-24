The sniper rifles tier list is the key to determining how effective firearms are in crucial situations. Snipers in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) play a crucial role during long-range engagements when you need to eliminate targets with a single accurate shot. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 weapon roster consists of 11 snipers, four from MW3 and seven carryovers from MW2.

Some of these firearms are outstanding, while others lack in their performance. The sniper rifles tier list seeks to evaluate these firearms based on the following factors:

Damage Output

Recoil

Pick rate

Situational effectiveness

Cost

These MW3 weapons are divided into five tiers (S, A, B, C, and D), with S being the highest tier and D the lowest.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion

All Modern Warfare 3 sniper rifles tier list

S-tier

KV Inhibitor (Image via Activision)

Weapons in the S-tier are considered the best options in the game. These weapons are known for their unparalleled power and versatility, which make them the preferred choice for most players. The Modern Warfare 3's S-tier weapons are highly effective in any given situation and have the highest pick rates due to their exceptional performance.

Among snipers, the S-tier weapons are:

KV Inhibitor

Longbow

A-tier

XRK Stalker (Image via Activision)

A-tier weapons are effective and have a good pick rate, and while they are less dominant than S-tier weapons, they perform well in most situations. These weapons often have slightly fewer strengths or may require more skill to utilize effectively compared to others.

In the sniper rifles tier list, the A-tier weapons are:

XRK Stalker

Katt-AMR

B-tier

FJX Imperium (Image via Activision)

B-tier weapons have average pick rates as they only perform adequately in the game. However, they are still viable options in the right hands and can be effective when used strategically or in specific scenarios. You can improve these weapons to a certain extent by using some of the attachments available in the game.

In the sniper rifles tier list, the B-tier weapons are:

FJX Imperium

Carrack.300

C-tier

Victus XMR (Image via Activision)

Weapons in this tier are generally considered average or mediocre. These weapons lack the power, accuracy, and versatility of higher-tier weapons and struggle to compete against them as a result. While C-tier weapons are not necessarily bad choices, these weapons often require more effort to succeed and are outclassed by higher-tier options in most situations.

In the sniper rifles tier list, the C-tier weapons are:

Victus XMR

MCPR-300

D-tier

LA-B 330 (Image via Activision)

Weapons that fall under the D-tier category are generally considered the least desirable options due to their underwhelming performance in various situations. They possess the lowest damage output, accuracy, and pick rate among all the weapons in the game. As a result, they are typically only used as a last resort.

In the sniper rifles tier list, the D-tier weapons are:

LA-B 330

SP-X 80

Signal 50

These are some of the best and worst snipers available in COD MW3. It should be noted that this tier list will change depending on changes to the meta.

