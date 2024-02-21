How to unlock the Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone for free

Call of Duty has released another Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone, and this time, it is completely free. It's a nice change of pace from the bundle spree, with the developers putting out so much purchasable content recently in MW3 Season 2. The Monster Energy skin is called The Beast and is available for BBQ. The collaboration skin can be redeemed by any player from any platform, and it will be available in both MW3 and Warzone.

Read on to learn more about how to unlock the Monster Energy skin in Call of Duty for free.

How to get free Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone

Fortunately, getting your hands on the free Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to unlock the cosmetic:

Head to the Call of Duty Redemption page website. Log in to your Call of Duty Activision account. After logging in, check your pre-written code and hit "Submit." A text box will display "Just unlocked: Clutch Operator Skin.” Finally, head into MW3 or Warzone to check and equip the Monster Energy skin.

Some players reported not seeing the code on their first attempt at claiming the free skin. If this happens to you, simply close the page and restart the process all over again. This should reload the code and fix the issue.

After redeeming the free Monster Energy skin in MW3 and Warzone, you can find it under your collection of Operator skins. The Beast skin features a dark gray suit with neon green and purple hues. It is important to note that this skin is suitable only for Operator BBQ.

How to equip skin in MW3 and Warzone

How to change skin in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone (Image via Activision)

Whether you have purchased a new skin bundle in MW3 or claimed one for free, here's how you can equip/change your Operator skin:

From the main game screen, select the Operators tab. Select a Faction between SpecGru and Kortac. Choose an Operator to customize the appearance of. Select your desired skin.

This process should allow you to choose an Operator and customize it accordingly.

