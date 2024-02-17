When does Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded begin? Release date and time for all regions 

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded update is approaching fast, bringing a slew of new content to the game, including new weapons, modes, maps, and much more. Notably, new Zombies content will be included, filling a gap left by the launch of Season 2. Detailed information about the upcoming content has been revealed through the Call of Duty Season 2 content drop blog.

This article aims to provide the release date and timing for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded across all regions.

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded is set to arrive on March 6, 2024. On this date, the new sector of the Season 2 Battle Pass will unlock. Traditionally, Call of Duty releases its seasonal updates on Wednesdays, and March 6 aligns perfectly with this trend.

That said, unforeseen circumstances may lead to a potential delay, as the development teams are also working on the upcoming COD 2024 title.

Moreover, the seasonal update typically goes live at 9 am PT. Therefore, considering all factors, the release date and time for this mid-season update across all regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Time (PT): March 6, 2024, at 9 am

March 6, 2024, at 9 am Mountain Time (MT): March 6, 2024, at 10 am

March 6, 2024, at 10 am Central Time (CT): March 6, 2024, at 11 am

March 6, 2024, at 11 am Eastern Time (ET): March 6, 2024, at 12 pm

March 6, 2024, at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 6, 2024, at 5 pm

March 6, 2024, at 5 pm Central European Time (CET): March 6, 2024, at 6 pm

March 6, 2024, at 6 pm Eastern European Time (EET): March 6, 2024, at 7 pm

March 6, 2024, at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST): March 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm

March 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm China Standard Time (CST): March 7, 2024, at 1 am

March 7, 2024, at 1 am Japan Standard Time (JST): March 7, 2024, at 2 am

March 7, 2024, at 2 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 7, 2024, at 4 am

March 7, 2024, at 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 7, 2024, at 6 am

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded content overview

Two new weapons are set to arrive across all titles:

SOA Subverter Battle Rifle

Battle Rifle Soulrender melee

Warzone upcoming features:

Mobile Point of Interest - Research Vessel

New Killstreak - Bunker Buster

New Field Upgrade - Portable Decontamination Station

Modern Warfare 3 upcoming content:

New 6v6 map - Das Haus

New LTM map variants - Airborne and Skidgrow

and New modes - Juggermosh (LTM) and Bounty

and New Playlist - Vortex: Decay’s Realm (Limited-time)

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies upcoming features:

The Dark Aether Story Act Continues

Enter the Second Rift

New Schematics: Mags of Holding , Blood Burner Key , and V-R11 Wonder Weapon

, , and New Challenges

New Warlord: Keres

