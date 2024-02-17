When does Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded begin? Release date and time for all regions 

  • home icon
By Animesh Talukdar
Modified Feb 17, 2024 21:05 IST
Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded release date (Image via Activision || Sportskeeda)
The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded update is approaching fast, bringing a slew of new content to the game, including new weapons, modes, maps, and much more. Notably, new Zombies content will be included, filling a gap left by the launch of Season 2. Detailed information about the upcoming content has been revealed through the Call of Duty Season 2 content drop blog.

This article aims to provide the release date and timing for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded across all regions.

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time for all regions

Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded is set to arrive on March 6, 2024. On this date, the new sector of the Season 2 Battle Pass will unlock. Traditionally, Call of Duty releases its seasonal updates on Wednesdays, and March 6 aligns perfectly with this trend.

That said, unforeseen circumstances may lead to a potential delay, as the development teams are also working on the upcoming COD 2024 title.

Moreover, the seasonal update typically goes live at 9 am PT. Therefore, considering all factors, the release date and time for this mid-season update across all regions are mentioned below:

  • Pacific Time (PT): March 6, 2024, at 9 am
  • Mountain Time (MT): March 6, 2024, at 10 am
  • Central Time (CT): March 6, 2024, at 11 am
  • Eastern Time (ET): March 6, 2024, at 12 pm
  • Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 6, 2024, at 5 pm
  • Central European Time (CET): March 6, 2024, at 6 pm
  • Eastern European Time (EET): March 6, 2024, at 7 pm
  • Indian Standard Time (IST): March 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm
  • China Standard Time (CST): March 7, 2024, at 1 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): March 7, 2024, at 2 am
  • Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 7, 2024, at 4 am
  • New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 7, 2024, at 6 am

Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded content overview

Two new weapons are set to arrive across all titles:

  • SOA Subverter Battle Rifle
  • Soulrender melee

Warzone upcoming features:

  • Mobile Point of Interest - Research Vessel
  • New Killstreak - Bunker Buster
  • New Field Upgrade - Portable Decontamination Station

Modern Warfare 3 upcoming content:

  • New 6v6 map - Das Haus
  • New LTM map variants - Airborne and Skidgrow
  • New modes - Juggermosh (LTM) and Bounty
  • New Playlist - Vortex: Decay’s Realm (Limited-time)

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies upcoming features:

  • The Dark Aether Story Act Continues
  • Enter the Second Rift
  • New Schematics: Mags of Holding, Blood Burner Key, and V-R11 Wonder Weapon
  • New Challenges
  • New Warlord: Keres

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
