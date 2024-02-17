When does Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded begin? Release date and time for all regions 

The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded update is approaching fast, bringing a slew of new content to the game, including new weapons, modes, maps, and much more. Notably, new Zombies content will be included, filling a gap left by the launch of Season 2. Detailed information about the upcoming content has been revealed through the Call of Duty Season 2 content drop blog.
This article aims to provide the release date and timing for WZ and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded across all regions.
Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time for all regions
Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) Season 2 Reloaded is set to arrive on March 6, 2024. On this date, the new sector of the Season 2 Battle Pass will unlock. Traditionally, Call of Duty releases its seasonal updates on Wednesdays, and March 6 aligns perfectly with this trend.
That said, unforeseen circumstances may lead to a potential delay, as the development teams are also working on the upcoming COD 2024 title.
Moreover, the seasonal update typically goes live at 9 am PT. Therefore, considering all factors, the release date and time for this mid-season update across all regions are mentioned below:
- Pacific Time (PT): March 6, 2024, at 9 am
- Mountain Time (MT): March 6, 2024, at 10 am
- Central Time (CT): March 6, 2024, at 11 am
- Eastern Time (ET): March 6, 2024, at 12 pm
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): March 6, 2024, at 5 pm
- Central European Time (CET): March 6, 2024, at 6 pm
- Eastern European Time (EET): March 6, 2024, at 7 pm
- Indian Standard Time (IST): March 6, 2024, at 10:30 pm
- China Standard Time (CST): March 7, 2024, at 1 am
- Japan Standard Time (JST): March 7, 2024, at 2 am
- Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT): March 7, 2024, at 4 am
- New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): March 7, 2024, at 6 am
Warzone and MW3 Season 2 Reloaded content overview
Two new weapons are set to arrive across all titles:
- SOA Subverter Battle Rifle
- Soulrender melee
Warzone upcoming features:
- Mobile Point of Interest - Research Vessel
- New Killstreak - Bunker Buster
- New Field Upgrade - Portable Decontamination Station
Modern Warfare 3 upcoming content:
- New 6v6 map - Das Haus
- New LTM map variants - Airborne and Skidgrow
- New modes - Juggermosh (LTM) and Bounty
- New Playlist - Vortex: Decay’s Realm (Limited-time)
Modern Warfare 3 Zombies upcoming features:
- The Dark Aether Story Act Continues
- Enter the Second Rift
- New Schematics: Mags of Holding, Blood Burner Key, and V-R11 Wonder Weapon
- New Challenges
- New Warlord: Keres
Check out other MW3 and WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:
Warzone's latest update has massively nerfed TAQ Evolvere || How to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in WZ's Fortune's Keep || Best Warzone meta loadout after February 13 nerfs and buffs || How to use Tac Stance in WZ