How to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

Call of Duty: Warzone's latest map addition, Fortune's Keep has several Easter eggs, and the Bank's Security Boxes is one such hidden challenge. This specific Easter egg continues the franchise's tradition of adding interesting challenges to their new content, offering players a captivating and challenging experience with a unique Calling Card reward upon completion.

However, the series of steps required to complete this hidden mystery may prove to be fairly challenging for players. This article aims to simplify the procedure by providing a detailed guide on completing the Bank Security Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep.

Procedure to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep

The Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg requires a crucial item known as the Electric Drill, and you must collect three of them. There are five confirmed locations within the Town POI, each with a specific spawn point.

Once you start a Resurgence match on the Fortune's Keep map, make your way directly to the Town POI and quickly try to secure these drills before enemy teams can grab them. Thanks to the Warzone Tactical Map website, all the Electric Drill locations are pinpointed, as shown in the image.

Electric Drill locations (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD || warzonetacmap.online)

Drill 1: C4 map coordinate

C4 map coordinate Drill 2: C5 map coordinate

C5 map coordinate Drill 3: D5 map coordinate

D5 map coordinate Drill 4: D5 map coordinate

D5 map coordinate Drill 5: D4 map coordinate

Once you have all three drills, follow the steps below:

Proceed to the Bank located north of the Town POI, named Gold Coin Bank.

Bank locations (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Head inside and proceed to the second floor.

You will find a locked door inside.

To the left of the locked door, there's a small chamber; enter it and proceed to another small chamber through a broken window.

In this second chamber, you'll find a table blocking the entrance.

Check under the table and you will find a button that unlocks the locked door.

Location of the 'unlock button' (Image via Activision || YouTube/MrDalekJD)

Press the button to unlock the door and proceed inside.

Now use the previously collected Electric Drill to open three deposit boxes.

Each deposit box will drop valuable loot such as cash, weapons, self-revive kits, and more.

Once you've drilled all three boxes, you will complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg and receive a Calling Card as a reward.

This covers everything on how to complete the Bank's Security Boxes Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep map.

Check out other WZ-related articles from Sportskeeda:

How to complete the Cursed Skull Easter egg in Warzone's Fortune's Keep || How to unlock Golden Vault Easter egg in WZ’s Fortune’s Keep || Every weapon buff and nerf in WZ Season 2 update || 5 best SMGs to use in Warzone Ranked Resurgence