All new Fortune's Keep POIs in Warzone

Fortune's Keep is returning to Warzone in Season 2, albeit with several map changes, as seen in the recent trailer. The developers finally dropped specific details in the preseason blog, including the new modes and points of interest (POI) on the map. From the preview, the rebooted map features open areas and tight spaces, suitable for all types of gunfights.

Fortune's Keep is one of the maps reportedly returning to Warzone in 2024, alongside Verdansk and Rebirth Island. It is set to arrive during the Season 2 update scheduled on February 7, 2024.

This article highlights all of the Fortune's Keep POIs in Warzone.

All Fortune's Keep POIs in Warzone Season 2

There are 11 Fortune's Keep POIs in Warzone Season 2 (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty preseason blog reveals 11 Fortune's Keep POIs. These zones are a combination of familiar spots and new geographical locations. Here are all the POIs on the map:

Keep

Terraces

Konni Outpost

Graveyard

Gatehouse

Winery

Town

Ground Zero

Overlook

Lighthouse

Pier

The map is a Mediterranean island with points of interest made up of buildings and structures. These Fortune's Keep POIs are surrounded by large open areas. Both close-quarter combat and long-range fights can shine in this setup.

Ranked Resurgence in Fortune's Keep in Warzone

Ranked Resurgence will take place in Fortune's Keep (Image via Activision)

In Season 2, Fortune's Keep will be the main map for the Resurgence matches. Ranked Resurgence is coming to Warzone in the seasonal update, featuring some changes and alterations in SR and rank progression.

The game mode still follows the standard Resurgence rules where players form a team of three and fight together to secure wins.

In the new Ranked Play, stars are slightly adjusted for the lower squad count. The changes made are as follows:

Reach top 8: 1 star

Reach top 5: 2 stars

Finish 1st: 3 stars

Moreover, the following changes are made for the SR placement:

Teams Remaining: 14: SR = 0

Teams Remaining: 10: SR = 15

Teams Remaining: 8: SR = 30

Teams Remaining: 6: SR = 45

Teams Remaining: 5: SR = 60

Teams Remaining: 4: SR = 80

Teams Remaining: 3: SR = 100

Teams Remaining: 2: SR = 125

Teams Remaining: 1: SR = 150

