All Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer maps coming in Season 2

Call of Duty has recently released the Content Drop for Modern Warfare 3 Season 2, revealing various details that players can expect in this upcoming season. Notably, the update will introduce four new core maps, a fresh war map, and two additional map variants to the title. In addition to these new maps, Season 2 will feature five game modes and a Vortex Playlist, along with introducing a new Ninja Vest and much more.

With these exciting additions, this forthcoming season will surely captivate players. This article aims to provide comprehensive details regarding the addition of new maps to the Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in the Season 2 update.

New multiplayer maps in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 explored

Expand Tweet

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 will be released on February 7, 2024, adding a slew of exciting new maps that promise to enrich the title and enhance the gaming experience. Here is the list of all the new map additions coming to MW3 Season 2.

Four new 6v6 Core Maps

1) Departure (Launch)

The Departure map is a medium-large 6v6 map set in Zakhaev International Airport. It features areas for all ranges of combat scenarios, offering quick and tactical actions across the central main lobby, upper mezzanine walkway, and security zone. Players can also expect intense close-quarter combat within the Restaurant, Cosmetics Store, or Burger Town.

2) Stash House (Launch)

The Stash House is a Shipment-sized map designed for 2v2 and 6v6 battles. The area is set in a recently raided Bay Area stash house, offering tight spaces filled with hidden cash in various regions. The map features various rooms and areas, including an open-plan living room, den, and kitchen, an outside bar area, hot tub, an additional dwelling in the backyard, and a central Atrium chokepoint. This map will be great for grinding experience points (XP) with fast-paced and constant gunfights.

3) Vista (Launch)

The Vista is a medium-sized 6v6 map set in a Brazilian mountaintop resort with gift shops, restaurants, and trams. It is a three-lane map featuring tight interiors and long-range exteriors.

Key areas to explore include an exclusive promenade of shops, a raised Central Walkway and glass-walled restaurant, a sunken northern flank with lush jungle foliage, a Gallery, and an upper bar area.

4) Das Haus (Mid-Season)

The Das Haus is a remastered small-sized 6v6 map set in an under-construction skyscraper near Highrise. This updated version features a much brighter, open feel, with limited destructible cover for quick combat situations. Players can expect constant combat as they navigate the tight central hallway or scramble through openings along either of the outer flank routes.

Two Map Variants

Expand Tweet

1) Airborne (Mid-Season)

The Airborne is a limited-time variant of the Terminal map, featuring a medium-sized 6v6 map layout.

2) Skidgrow (Mid-Season)

Skidgrow is a limited-time variant of the Skidrow map, also featuring a medium-sized 6v6 map layout.

One new War map

Expand Tweet

Operation Tin Man (Launch)

The Operation Tin Man is a new large-sized 6v6 map for the War mode set in download Urzikstan. Teams will skydive down to the roof of a skyscraper, navigating the multi-level construction sight. One team must defend and protect the structure while the other plants explosives.

Check out other Modern Warfare 3 Season 2-related articles from Sportskeeda:

When does Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 start || How to play Hardpoint Zombies in Modern Warfare 3 || Do Store Bundles affect matchmaking in MW3? || Rick Grimes from The Walking Dead is officially coming to MW3