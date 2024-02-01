How to play Hardpoint Zombies in Modern Warfare 3

It's a zombie-filled Season 2 in Modern Warfare 3 as Hardpoint Zombies is making its return in the latest Call of Duty title. The developers dropped the MW3 Multiplayer teaser for Season 2, and the Hordepoint game mode is finally coming back to the game. It puts a thrilling twist on the classic Hardpoint game mode in multiplayer and competitive CoD.

The Hordepoint was first introduced in Call of Duty WWII in 2018 as part of the Attack of the Undead event. The game mode's return is fitting for the undead-themed Season 2, scheduled to come out on February 7, 2024.

Here's how you can play Hordepoint or Hardpoint Zombies in Modern Warfare 3.

Hardpoint Zombies gameplay in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2

Hordepoint is a Hardpoint spin-off in MW3 (Image via Activision)

The Hordepoint or Hardpoint Zombies game mode in Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 takes the gameplay elements of the classic Hardpoint in Multiplayer and adds an undead twist to it. Similar to the usual Hardpoint gameplay, two opposing teams need to defend a series of rotating areas within 60 seconds.

In the classic Hardpoint mode, teams can earn points by standing on the Hardpoint. These control points last for 60 seconds before they change location. The win condition of the game mode remains the same: the team to reach a score of 250 wins the match.

These rules still apply to the Hardpoint Zombies or Hordepoint, but zombies are added to the gameplay. In this spin-off, zombies are waiting for you to control the objectives. This makes it harder for you as you need to defend the objective from the opposing team while taking down the attacking zombies.

To kill the zombies easily, you can use different fire-based Scorestreaks, such as Molotov Cocktails, Recon Aircrafts, and Flamethrowers. Melee weapons are also great for one-shotting the undead spawns in the objective area. Consider swapping your usual pistols and rifles for these, as bullets don't seem effective in eliminating the zombies.

Hordepoint or Hardpoint Zombies is coming to Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer in Season 2 on February 7, 2024. Three new 6v6 maps, a The Walking Dead crossover, and new Operators are also expected to launch in the upcoming season.

