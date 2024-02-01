Zombies are coming to Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer in Season 2

Call of Duty is bringing the undead to Multiplayer mode, as seen in the recent Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 teasers. The clip teases zombie-filled multiplayer maps and game modes, confirming fans' speculations of a zombie-themed season with The Walking Dead crossover coming into the game.

Three new 6v6 maps are expected to be added, along with the Hordepoint mode and Operation Tin Man War mode. It's expected to launch during the MW3 Season 2 update on February 7. Here's everything we know about MW3 Multiplayer in Season 2 so far.

Call of Duty brings zombies to Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer in Season 2

The Call of Duty team continues to drop Season 2 teasers for Modern Warfare 3. On January 31, the team made a post on X that gave a sneak peek of what's coming for the Multiplayer mode in the season update.

The promotional video featured the new zombie-filled 6v6 maps, including Stash House, Vista, and Departures. The Walking Dead characters Rick Grimes and Michonne also appeared in the teaser and are slated to join the game in Season 2 as new Operators.

Hordepoint is coming to MW3 multiplayer in Season 2 (Image via Activision)

A fan-favorite game mode is also making a return to Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in Season 2. Hordepoint was teased in the recent promotional video, which is a spin-off of the classic Hardpoint mode.

The game mode features Zombie NPCs that roam the map and attack players. This mode was originally introduced in Call of Duty WWII as part of the Attack of the Undead community event.

The recent teaser for Season 2 also featured Kate Laswell, a character from the Modern Warfare 3 campaign. This suggests that Kate Laswell will be making her debut in Season 2, confirming earlier fan speculations.

Fans won't have to wait long to enjoy this exciting content as Season 2 is scheduled to drop on February 7, 2024, at 9 am PT.

