What to expect from The Walking Dead crossover in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 is starting strong with the announcement of The Walking Dead crossover. Rick Grimes is finally gracing the Call of Duty battlefield, with the protagonist of the popular TV series being featured in the season's promotional art. However, this crossover promises more than just the character's introduction.

The Walking Dead has been a popular crossover in previous Call of Duty titles. With the recent Season 2 teasers, leaks and speculations about this collaboration were finally confirmed.

Here's everything you need to know about the arrival of the franchise in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone.

The Walking Dead crossover: New Operators in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone

On January 30, 2024, Call of Duty unveiled official promotional content for The Walking Dead crossover, set to be introduced in Season 2. The 30-second video showcased two iconic characters from the franchise, Rick Grimes and Michonne.

Both characters had been previously leaked as new Operators, and the teaser confirmed their arrival with the upcoming season update on February 7, 2024.

Rick Grimes being prominently featured on the key art for Call of Duty Season 2 suggests that he might be part of the battle pass. In the previous season's teasers, crossover characters are typically showcased in the main promotional art when they are included in the battle pass, making this a likely scenario for Rick Grimes.

The teaser video also featured a recreation of The Walking Dead's classic show openers set in the Urzikstan map. Fans can expect a The Walking Dead crossover event in MWZ as part of the Season 2 content.

Aside from the new characters, the teaser video also hinted at the arrival of Vladimir Makarov, the main antagonist in the Modern Warfare storyline, who is leading an Ultranationalist terrorist cell.

The Walking Dead spinoff series The Ones Who Live is set to premiere on February 25, 2024. The crossover with Call of Duty Season 2 is seen as a promotional collaboration.

With the anticipation building up, fans can look forward to more details on Season 2, including new maps, weapons, and other exciting content, which is expected to be revealed in the coming week before the season starts on February 7, 2024.

