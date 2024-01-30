Do Warzone and MW3 have SBMM? How does it work

Yes, Warzone and MW3 does have SBMM. Skill Based Matchmaking or SBMM is an internal system in which each match consists of players boasting a similar skill set. However, its implementation doesn't come without controversy. Players have frequently criticized SBMM and demanded its removal, citing its absence in previous Call of Duty titles and, hence, making them more fun.

Despite its first "noticeable" implementation with Black Ops 2, the developers have clarified that it has been a part of the series since Call of Duty 4 (2007) and is not a new system per se. However, the criticisms are still afloat.

Developers have been silent about the system with recent releases, until recently when Call of Duty released a blog explaining how the entire matchmaking system works in MW3 and Warzone.

This also informs the discussion about Skill Based Matchmaking. That said, in this article, we'll take a closer look at how SBMM works in MW3 and Warzone, so players have a better understanding of how matches are tailored.

How does SBMM work in MW3 and Warzone?

Expand Tweet

According to the official Call of Duty blog, Skill Based Matchmaking in MW3 and Warzone is just a part of their entire matchmaking system. They consider the following variables before matchmaking:

Connection

Time to match

Skill/Performance

Platform

Voice Chat

Input Device

Recent Maps/Modes

Playlist Diversity

They explain each of these variables. However, for this article, we will only examine how SBMM works. The blog states that the system takes into account a lot of parameters for this purpose. These include the player's overall performance that counts their kills, deaths, wins, losses, most recent performances, and modes that they have been playing, among several others.

These data are merged to ensure players are matched against enemies with similar metrics. However, this isn't just limited to the opponents. As the blog states, this data is also considered for one's team.

When it comes to skills, Call of Duty wants to prevent a huge gap in the skills between two players in a lobby. This, according to them, is healthy as a player with worse performance will always be on the losing end and might quit a match halfway or the game altogether.

As a result, the number of players that are available for matchmaking at any given point in time will reduce, resulting in longer wait times for matches and, eventually, only the highly skilled players getting matched against each other. This could ruin the overall experience for everyone.

Call of Duty firmly believes that Skill Based Matchmaking in their games ensures that all players, irrespective of their skill levels, have an equal proportion of wins and losses, making the matches enjoyable for all.

That covers everything about SBMM in Warzone and MW3. However, not all fans were happy with the recent blog and Call of Duty's stance on the system. Having said that, for those wondering, the developers have heard the complaints about the lobbies being "sweaty" and have been continuously working to improve their system for a more varied experience.