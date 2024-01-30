"Complete waste of time": Call of Duty fans react to Activision's SBMM blog

Fans are unhappy with Activision's response to the ongoing issue of skill-based matchmaking (SBMM) in Call of Duty multiplayer. SBMM has been a topic of debate within the CoD community since 2023. Many players argue that the system doesn't deliver an optimal gameplay experience, as they often find themselves matched with opponents significantly above their skill level.

Activision attempted to address the concerns surrounding SBMM in a blog post on January 29, 2024. However, it seems that the explanation provided by Activision has not entirely appeased the player base, as dissatisfaction with SBMM persists among the community.

User @jzlegit said on X:

"This blog was a complete waste of time."

Call of Duty fans are frustrated with Activision's SBMM blog

On January 29, 2024, Activision published a blog that explains the details of the skill-based matchmaking system in Call of Duty. Despite the attempts to solve the longstanding issue, the community is not happy with the recent developments, and many players have expressed dismay online.

On X, user @Desoozah said:

"We really waiting this long just to essentially be told “deal with it”"

Their sentiments capture the frustration of many players who have waited for developments for months now. The SBMM issue has been a point of contention since the launch of Modern Warfare 3 in November 2023.

Many players have been anticipating a proactive response to this concern, and there was a lack of communication from Activision until the recent blog post.

In the blog, Activision highlighted connection or ping as the primary factor considered during matchmaking. However, players have expressed skepticism and disbelief with this explanation. Many in the community remain unconvinced that connection quality is the primary determinant in the matchmaking process.

User @The20_er said:

"There’s absolutely no way that connection takes top priority. Who do they think they are fooling?"

Activision also confirmed that players who repeatedly back out of lobbies in multiplayer due to map preferences negatively impact the matchmaking process.

User @JuniorReyes17 suggested that the developers should include a 'Skip Map' option to solve this issue. Players find this idea interesting and believe it could be a valuable addition to address concerns related to map selection.

Meanwhile, a player decided to highlight a humorous take on the recent blog. User @MrRoflWaffles reiterated Activision's points about low-skilled and high-skilled player behavior on hard matches. They said:

"They basically wrote a whole blogpost to tell high skill players to try touching grass if they actually want SBMM removed."

Despite these reactions, players are hopeful to have a meaningful advancement with regards to the skill-based matchmaking system in Call of Duty.

