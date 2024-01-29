Camo Mixing is reportedly coming to Modern Warfare 3

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) is expected to get a camo mixing feature, according to new leaks. Dataminers were able to find images of weapons that had unique cosmetics that seemed to be different parts of existing skins put together. It is an exciting piece of content that would help the community create different combinations and personalize their loadouts even further to show off in online lobbies.

Camo mixing is a simple idea that allows players to select different parts of skins for a weapon and put them together instead of using a single cosmetic. The introduction of such a route would mean that the community could potentially create a variety of new skins and would drastically expand the choices for customization.

This article will highlight the possibility of camo mixing arriving in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 leaks suggest that Activision might finally bring camo mixing

The arrival of camo mixing in MW3 would mean that the same can be expected for its battle royale counterpart, Warzone. However, all of these are only assumptions based on an image that was posted by @FumoLeaksMk1 on X. This caused quite a commotion as fans swarmed the comments section, where more images were revealed.

Despite the name being flashy, camo mixing might not be as great as one would expect. It can be a simple division of the entire weapon where you can assign your unlocked cosmetics. This seems to be clear from the posted images as the body showcases a single skin while the attachments have a different one.

This means that you would only be able to equip different cosmetics on the gun and its attachments. Considering that this mechanic is brought into the platform, you can have a total of six different skins on a single weapon.

This can make matching the different parts difficult, considering that most skins are unique and do not exactly blend into each other.

Unfortunately, the publisher has not released any official announcement about this feature, and there is a high chance it will not make it to the final update.

