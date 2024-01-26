Wildlife Wanted Rubber Duck bundle in Warzone and MW3: Price, what's included, and is it worth it?

Call of Duty MW3 (Modern Warfare 3) and Warzone recently received the Wildlife Wanted Rubber Duck bundle. This pack comes with a bright operator skin and two exclusive weapon blueprints, which follow a similar theme with a vibrant yellow body and black segments. However, the bundle is featured on the store and cannot be unlocked by completing in-game or event challenges; it must be purchased with Call of Duty Points (CP).

MW3 and Warzone cater to a massive player base and entertain the community with unique cosmetics. The Rubber Duck bundle was unofficially teased as some dataminers dug up some of its assets and pieced them together. Moreover, the pack offers other themed items that you can equip and show off in the online lobbies.

This article will highlight the details of the Rubber Duck bundle in Warzone and MW3.

What is the price of Wildlife Wanted Rubber Duck bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Rubber Duck bundle (Image via Activision)

You can get your hands on the Wildlife Wanted Rubber Duck bundle in Warzone and MW3 by purchasing it for a total of 1800 CP. It will cost you around $18 (USD) to recharge the in-game wallet and gather the required amount of CP.

What’s included in Rubber Duck bundle in Warzone and MW3?

Rubber Duck bundle items (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the items you can get by purchasing the Wildlife Wanted Rubber Duck bundle in the multiplayer and the battle royale:

“Bath Time” Operator Skin

“Rubber Rampage” Pulemyot 762 Weapon Blueprint

“The Ducky” DM56 Weapon Blueprint

“What The Duck” Sticker

“Duck This” Calling Card

“Bath Time” Emblem

“Quackin’ Up” Charm

It is important to note that you only need to buy the bundle in either of the titles. Since both games are integrated, you can enjoy the entire skin collection in the multiplayer and battle royale once you own it and it is added to your account.

If the bundle does not unlock on your account even after the purchase, you should contact Activision’s official support team for the necessary assistance.

Is the Rubber Duck bundle worth buying?

The Wildlife Wanted Rubber Duck bundle is one of the most unique packs in the entire platform. It is animal-themed, just like the Whisker Tango bundle, and will surely attract a lot of eyes in the community. If you are an avid collector, you can take this opportunity to secure it and expand your inventory.

However, if you are doubtful, you can wait for the next seasonal update and purchase the battle pass instead. This will help you gain many more skins, new seasonal weapons, and some compelling operator cosmetics.

