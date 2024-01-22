"Zero recoil" BAS-B loadout is meta in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty Warzone recently received the Season 1 Reloaded update and introduced weapon balance changes, including some for the BAS-B Battle Rifle. Despite a sizeable nerf, the weapon remains strong and can still take down operators with ease. It is flexible and can reach its full potential with specific builds that reduce recoil and increase the handling and accuracy stats.

Warzone is one of the most difficult battle royale titles, and keeping up with the meta is crucial for increasing your winning chances. The BAS-B is one of the best weapons you can use to participate in medium and some long-range gunfights. It is instrumental since you can switch its firing mode to automatic and single to adapt to different scenarios.

This article will highlight the best zero recoil build for BAS-B in Warzone.

Best no recoil loadout attachments for BAS-B in Warzone

BAS-B Battle Rifle (Image via Activision)

Here's a list of all the attachments you can equip on the BAS-B to reduce its recoil kick in Warzone:

Recommended build:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Barrel: Bruen Venom Long Barrel

Bruen Venom Long Barrel Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x

Corio Eagleseye 2.5x Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

The JAK BFB muzzle increases gun kick recoil, vertical recoil, and horizontal recoil control.

The Bruen Venom Long Barrel increases bullet velocity, bullet range, recoil control, aiming idle sway, and gun kick control.

The Corio Eagleseye 2.5x optic is a great attachment as it provides zoomed vision with very little screen clutter.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel increases gun kick recoil and horizontal recoil control.

The 45-round extended magazine enables you to participate in gunfights for longer without needing to reload frequently.

Best zero recoil BAS-B class setup and perks

BAS-B weapon (Image via Activision)

Here are all the perks and equipment you can use in a class with the BAS-B in Warzone:

Perk Package

Perk Slot 1: EOD

EOD Perk Slot 2: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk Slot 4: High Alert

Equipment

Field upgrade: Munitions Box

Munitions Box Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Throwing Knife

The EOD and Tempered perks can help you survive longer on the battlefield with reduced explosive damage and quicker armor plating. The Double Time perk lets you traverse the map quicker and escape risky situations. The High Alert perk can provide you with information about enemies spotting you outside your visible range.

How to unlock BAS-B in Warzone?

You can unlock the BAS-B with just a bit of grind, as its unlock criterion is quite straightforward. All you have to do is play the game and reach Level 17 on your account. Once this is done, you can visit the “Weapons” tab and use it in your preferred class.

Best secondary to the no recoil BAS-B in Warzone

The BAS-B’s zero recoil build can be paired with any Sub Machine Gun (SMG), like the new HRM-9, to deal with enemy operators trying to initiate close-quarter combat.

