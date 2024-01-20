Best HRM 9 loadout in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded: Attachments, class setup, how to unlock, and more

The HRM 9 is the latest SMG to join the roster in Warzone. It is a mobile weapon built from the ground up for players who prefer aggressive and fast-paced gunplay. Thanks to its small form factor, the submachine gun boasts high mobility stats, allowing players to run circles around their enemies. Needless to say, it has quickly become a fan favorite, and some fans are already calling it the next meta weapon.

However, on its own, the SMG does little good. To get the most out of the firearm, players will need to equip certain attachments and build a proper class around it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best HRM 9 loadout attachments in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Best HRM 9 loadout in Warzone (Image via Activision)

To maximize the strengths of the HRM 9 in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded, it is advised to use the following attachments:

Barrel: Princeps Long Barrel

Princeps Long Barrel Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm

XRK Sandstorm Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock: Folding Stock

Folding Stock Magazine: 50-Round Drum

Here's how these attachments improve the weapon:

The Princeps Long Barrel gives a boost to the weapon's damage range and bullet velocity, making it ideal for mid-range engagements. It also stabilizes the aim, which is an added bonus for those who want accuracy.

The XRK Sandstorm Muzzle mostly helps with the vertical recoil. Due to the fast fire rate of the SMG, it shoots up quickly. The XRK Sandstorm counters this pretty well, making it a must-have attachment to the weapon.

The Bruen Heavy Support Grip is also an accuracy enhancer. However, unlike the XRK Sandstorm, this Underbarrel acts on the horizontal recoil, which makes the firearm accurate and easy to use at range.

The Folding Stock also helps a lot with improving accuracy. It helps with the gun kick control, which allows the player to connect all their shots to the target without missing.

Finally, the 50-Round Drum is a must-have attachment for the SMG. It boosts the bullet count per magazine from 30 to 50. This ensures that players do not end up reloading in the middle of a gunfight.

Best HRM 9 class setup and Perks in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Best HRM 9 class setup in Season 1 Reloaded explored (Image via Activision)

To complement the HRM 9 in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded, the following class setup and Perks are recommended:

Perk Package

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: Resolute

Equipment

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

This Perk Package in Warzone has been designed keeping in mind the needs of aggressive players.

Double Time allows players to tactical sprint for a longer duration. This can come in handy to evade enemies or simply relocate quickly without being in the open for too long.

Sleight of Hand similarly allows the player to reload quickly and rejoin the fight. Tempered Perk allows the user to get the benefits of a three-plated vest with just two, making it economical as well as quicker to re-shield.

Finally, Resolute is a must-have Perk for this build as it gives the user a speed boost whenever they are being shot, making it easier to escape the situation and reposition.

As for the Equipment, a Smoke Grenade provides a smoke screen and cuts off vision, be it to simply reposition from an exposed location or to revive a downed teammate in the open. Frag Grenades are also quite useful as they can be cooked for instant explosion at close-ranged fights or be thrown far off to get an unsuspecting enemy.

How to unlock HRM 9 in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Guide to unlocking the HRM 9 in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded (Image via Activision)

Unlocking SMG in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded requires players to complete a set of certain challenges. They are:

Challenge 1: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie kills while aiming down sights with SMGs.

Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie kills while aiming down sights with SMGs. Challenge 2: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie hipfire kills with SMGs.

Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie hipfire kills with SMGs. Challenge 3: Get 10 Operator headshots or Special Zombie critical kills with SMGs.

Get 10 Operator headshots or Special Zombie critical kills with SMGs. Challenge 4: Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance kills with SMGs

Get 10 Operator or Special Zombie Tac Stance kills with SMGs Final Challenge: Get 20 Operator or Special Zombie kills while moving with SMGs

Once players have completed the first four challenges, they will be greeted with the final challenge. Completing it will unlock the SMG.

Best secondary to HRM 9 in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded

Since the HRM 9 is an SMG, it is advised to use a secondary weapon that can comfortably handle mid and long-range engagements. For this purpose, players are advised to either use a Marksman Rifle like the DM56 or a Sniper Rifle like the XRK Stalker.

That covers everything there is to know about the best HRM 9 loadout to use in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded.